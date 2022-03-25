General practitioners: Bergamo greets 25 new graduated doctors

The young professionals completed the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2017-2020 in the educational center of Bergamo

Bergamo greeted yesterday (Wednesday 24 March) 25 new doctors ready to take up service after completing the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2017-2020 in the Bergamo educational center.

The diplomas were delivered at the Ats headquarters to Veronica Ambrosini, Tatiana Baldanova, Giulia Bassanese, Elena Chiappamaria, Vera Cupi, Gaia De Bernardis, Marianna Facoetti, Anna Gallotta, Giorgio Giannetta, Felice Grieco, Tanya Lanzini, Daniela Manzoni, Paola Marini , Francesco Menegardo, Luca Menghini, Giorgio Musitelli, Licia Maria Pagnoni, Sharon Palazzi, Lorenzo Paonessa, Saradih Abdul Halim, Chiara Scalvini, Adriana Tartufari, Vincenzo Tripoli, Giulia Villa, Francesca Zampatti.

«I thank you for having completed this process and for having been willing to give a hand to territorial medicine in difficult years – said the general director of Ats Massimo Giupponi -. Your training path has been strongly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic: you have made an important contribution, in the field but also to the Ats call center. Thanks for staying here. We are working on two themes: on the one hand, that territorial medicine is linked with the other realities of the territory; on the other hand, the activation of the community house which constitutes a great bet from an organizational point of view, a place that can help the networking of services “.

Also present to deliver the certificates were Dr. Enrica Capitoni, hospital referent of the course, Alessandro Colombo, of Polis Lombardia, Maria Beatrice Stasi, general director of Asst Pope John XXIII, Guido Marinoni, president of the Order of Doctors of Bergamo, Anna Pozzi, didactic coordinator of the Bergamo center, and Ovidio Brignoni, didactic coordinator of the entire regional course.

“It is true that the commitment is strong, but you have chosen the best part of our profession – concluded Guido Marinoni -. Because you are independent with your patient, because you have a personal relationship that is a relationship of trust. Also, start doing it now, when the community house is born: a huge opportunity. You really have the chance to build the new general medicine ».