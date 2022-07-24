generic definition and “that does not contribute anything new”

Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, promoter of the collaborative group of 57 societies that studies persistent covid.

Health already has a official definition of persistent covid after the conclusion of the first phase of the research being carried out by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) through the Network Biomedical Research Center Consortium (CIBER). An investigation parallel to the Spanish Research Network on persistent covid (REiCOP), of which a total of 57 scientific and professional entities are part, and from which they see the definition as something generic and that will leave “a large part” of those affected out before the requirement imposed to demonstrate that the covid was previously contracted.

Specifically, the study led by Ferrán Barbé, head of the Pneumology Service at the Arnau de Vilanova University Hospital in Lleida and a member of Ciber, has defined persistent covid as “multiorgan symptom cluster not attributable to other causes that persist after the acute phase of the infection”.

A definition that for Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, promoter and member of the scientific committee of REiCOP, goes “in the same line” with what was already defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and by the collaborative group promoted by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG). “He has general points of multi-organ involvement that are fine, but does not add anything new to what already existed. It is the point of consensus of the experts consulted and I understand that this is the midpoint to which it has been reached, “says the doctor.

A requirement that could leave out many affected

The most controversial point included in the study is the need for a previous diagnosis of infection, well with Lab tests or by inclusion in the clinic history. The experts understand that in this way other health problems that can be linked to the symptoms can be ruled out, possible previous health problems of the affected people can be defined, and the damage and consequences caused by the acute infection can be differentiated from the symptoms that can be attributed to persistent covid.

“All this is essential to consolidate this definition of the disease and to lay the diagnostic, clinical foundations and related to care and the possible social and labor consequences of the syndrome,” the experts detail.

However, from REiCOP they understand that this can “leave out a lot of people”. “If we are not clear about the definition or the recognition, it is It is very likely that the clinical histories do not include like persistent covid. In its place, only the symptomatology will be put, ”warns the vice president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), the entity that has promoted the persistent covid collaborative group.

In this sense, Ledo recalls that at the beginning they were still done, but in recent waves diagnostic tests are hardly done and, in addition, the symptoms have been more banal so it would be more difficult to identify. “This goes back to reality that society and the Health System (SNS) live”, claims the doctor.

What symptoms encompass persistent covid?

As for the symptomaccording to the ISCII, the most frequent are:

Neurocognitive: memory loss, difficulty concentrating and confusion).

memory loss, difficulty concentrating and confusion). Musculoskeletal: joint or muscle pain and limited mobility).

joint or muscle pain and limited mobility). Systemic: fatigue, weakness, fever and malaise).

fatigue, weakness, fever and malaise). Neurological/neuromuscular: distorted smell and taste, headache and lack of reflexes).

distorted smell and taste, headache and lack of reflexes). Psychological/psychiatric: anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances).

anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances). Respiratory/cardiopulmonary: cough, sore throat, dyspnea, and chest pressure).

“The symptoms are already more than described. The more than 200 symptoms were already included in the first definitions that we launched in October 2020 based on the study of 1,034 patients. They are fine and that is why we speak of multi-organ involvement”.

No collaboration with scientific societies

The development of the study of the Carlos III has been carried out without taking into account the previous work carried out by scientific societies despite the fact that these they have sent them reports and documents with the evidence and knowledge generated.

“New data must be new and we must take advantage of resources What do we have for research? contribute things that were not clear to usyes We would like the attitude to be adding. The time we lose in finding out things that we already know is the time that a patient is with the disease. It may seem that six months is a short time, but this time suffering from an illness is not the same”, claims Ledo.