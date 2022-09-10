Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez paralyzes the network with an incredible photo shoot

José Luis Rodríguez, known worldwide as El Puma, is one of the most influential singers in history. His talent emerged from Venezuela has reached the whole world. Like him, his three daughters have entered the artistic world. However, for the only one that does celebrate achievements, it is Genesisthe minor.

The 35-year-old actress Génesis Rodríguez did not need the fame of El Puma Rodríguez to make her way into the world of entertainment and make her own career. She started out on camera when she was a 7-year-old girl. However, she adopted the profession when she was already 15 and from then on she did not stop.

Génesís Rodríguez posing. Source: Instagram.

Recently Genesis Rodriguez is on everyone’s lips. This is due to her great performance in ‘Umbrella Academy’, the Netflix series and also, she is very popular and active on social networks where she accumulates more than 900 thousand followers from all latitudes.

to netizens Genesis Rodriguez She shares photos of her best looks and poses, as she has become a benchmark for fashion and beauty on Instagram, but she also lets her fans spy on her family moments with her father and mother, former model Carolina Pérez.

The last ones that have as protagonist Genesis Rodriguez, were shared by the professional Elizabeth Mua and immediately went viral. In them, the daughter of El Puma Rodríguez poses with a green satin micro top and matching palazzo pants, two of the garments that are imposed this season. She at the same time exposes her flat abdomen and her look highlights her intricate silhouette while she reveals all her beauty and glamour.