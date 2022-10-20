Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez shows us the ideal shirt and pants set for the office

Genesis Rodriguez is having an incredible 2022 as she is one of the fastest growing artists on the big screen. Even though everyone knew her because she was the youngest daughter of the Puma Rodriguezthe actress has made her own way to the point that she does not need her father’s fame to succeed.

According to Puma Rodríguez himself, Genesis is the daughter with whom he is most closely related. It is that the famous singer does not have an affinity with his other two daughters where scandals are the order of the day. In any case, the actress has her own path where she accumulates more than 900 thousand followers on Instagram alone, pending her movements.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

Such is how well it is doing Genesis Rodriguez, who has just starred in a special edition of Elle magazine where she is part of the list of talented Latin women who succeed in Hollywood and on Netflix. On Instagram, the daughter of Puma Rodríguez surprised with an impressive photo shoot anticipating what will appear in the magazine.

From what I let see on social networks, the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez posed for the cameras in a delicate outfit for the change of season consisting of a shirt and dress pants in a dark blue tone. She combined everything with a delicate make-up, accessories and straight, loose hair with which she took all eyes on the little camera’s social network.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

On his Instagram account, Genesis Rodriguez thanked the invitation to this super production “thank you for having me @netflix @elleusa @ninagarcia I left lunch very proud of everyone! What we have achieved has not been easy. Thank you Netflix for hiring us all and giving us the opportunity to represent our community Rodriguez wrote.