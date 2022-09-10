Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of Puma Rodríguez, shows what the color of summer is with this photo shoot

Genesis Rodriguez She became known for her roles in the Telemundo soap operas “Prisionera”, “Dame chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”. However, she catapulted to international fame after participating in the hit Netflix series “Umbrella Academy.”

In season 3, the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez played Sloane Hargreeves (Number 5 of the Sparrows). The account of the series announced that there will soon be a fourth installment, although the participation of the model is not confirmed. A few days ago, she greeted her castmate, American film and television actress Emmy Raver-Lampman.

