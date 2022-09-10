Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of Puma Rodríguez, shows what the color of summer is with this photo shoot

Genesis Rodriguez She became known for her roles in the Telemundo soap operas “Prisionera”, “Dame chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”. However, she catapulted to international fame after participating in the hit Netflix series “Umbrella Academy.”

In season 3, the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez played Sloane Hargreeves (Number 5 of the Sparrows). The account of the series announced that there will soon be a fourth installment, although the participation of the model is not confirmed. A few days ago, she greeted her castmate, American film and television actress Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Related news

“Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am your fan forever. The voice of an angel, baby whisperer, goofball and amazing scene partner and had me laughing throughout the shoot. I am very grateful for our friendship.@emmyraver greetings to you !!” wrote Genesis.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Instagram @elizabethmua

In the last hours, the photographer Elizabeth Mua shared some pics of the last shooting she did with the youngest daughter of the Cougar. “A super sweet human being @genirodriguez thank you for letting me take these photos, I loved the experience” and “I love all the photos, thank you once again beautiful” were the beautiful words that she dedicated to her.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Instagram @elizabethmua

In all the photos, Genesis She wore a green outfit made up of a top and high-waisted tailored pants. Is that as has been seen in other celebrities, green will be the trend color this season. It has been seen on the main Fashion Week catwalks in different countries around the world. Let’s show it off!