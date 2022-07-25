Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez, stuns the nets with her curves

Genesis Rodríguez, star that shines in Umbrella Academy, had to leave a lot aside to be recognized and loved in American cinema. Among her sacrifices was leaving her family home in Miami, where she lived with her father José Luis Rodríguez, known worldwide as el Puma, and her mother, former Cuban model Carolina Pérez.

Genesis Rodriguez He is currently 34 years old (of which 27 are working). The daughter of Puma Rodríguez has a dream present and continues to enjoy the success of the series that premiered a new season a few weeks ago on the Netflix platform. There she gives life to Sloane, a woman who has super powers and can even defy the law of gravity.

Genesis Rodríguez posing. Source: Instagram.

When I was only 7 years old, Genesis She was part of the group of dancers in the children’s program “El club de los tigritos”. Ten years later, she already began to stomp and she had one of the main characters in Telemundo’s soap opera “Prisonera” and from there she never stopped working in various productions around the world. Although she has a more than extensive resume, her talent has often been questioned. “I needed to find out who I was for myself. See if I had real talent and not just because of who my father is.”

Recently, Genesis Rodriguez was shown on Instagram with a different facet. Looking at the camera with a daring look, the actress showed that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world and that she does not need to hang on to her father’s fame to be all the rage on social media.

Genesis Rodríguez posing. Source: Instagram.

In the posting of the social network of the little camera, Genesis Rodriguez She wore an unbuttoned green shirt that highlights her curves and striking glasses. The publication exceeds 75 thousand hearts of likes and has hundreds of comments from all over the world.