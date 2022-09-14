Genesis Rodríguez: the aftermath of the scandal with Mauricio Islas | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Nowadays, Genesis Rodríguez is succeeding in the United States by being part of the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”this being a very important achievement for her and for the Latino community that is making its way in a competitive market, but for this she had to climb from below, so she participated in various productions from a very young age until her greatest opportunities came when the doors of soap operas were opened.

After a few years of success in these television melodramas, the daughter of Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez decided to look at other paths and moved away from soap operas. Since then, she has sought new challenges in the United States and, although it was not easy, she obtained what she wanted so much and now, gradually, she is promoting her career as an actress with increasingly important roles.

However, not everything was happiness in this walk for the 35-year-old artist, since in that soap opera stage she experienced something that would mark her for life: a scandal with fellow actor Mauricio Islas, which we will briefly remember to understand the most important point on this note.

WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ AND MAURICIO ISLAS?

When she was still a minor at only 16 years old, in 2004 Génesis Rodríguez had her first appearance on television thanks to the telenovela “prisoner”, which was starring Mauricio Islas and Gabriela spanicso I was very excited about it, because it could mean the great springboard to fame that I dreamed of since I was little.

Unfortunately, that dream turned into a nightmare when, after a party with the entire cast in Miami, I had a sexual encounter with Mauricio Islas, who is 14 years older than her. The fact was reported to the authorities by the father of the minor and thus they would undertake a legal and media battle.

The now 49-year-old Mexican actor, who a few years ago spoke on the subject and recounted how he felt about the accusations, confessed that, indeed, he had had relations with the young lady, but that these had been with his consent.

After about four years, Mauricio Islas was declared innocent, but he had to apologize to the actress and complete 100 hours of community service, in addition to donating $5,000 to an organization that helps victims of sexual abuse.

Mauricio Islas is currently one of the contestants on Telemundo’s “Top Chef VIP” (Photo: mauislasquotes / Instagram)

WHAT GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ LIVED AT THAT TIME

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, the singer José Luis Rodríguez spoke about it and indicated that his family had already forgiven for what had happened, but made it clear that it was very difficult to forget those dark pages that all the members of his nucleus lived when they saw Genesis badly.

“When you open the part of your house to someone who changed their clothes to go somewhere… the betrayal comes from the closest part, it has to be with you. That already happened, we forgive, but it is so difficult to forget.commented.

In the middle of the conversation,The Puma” He gave details of how his daughter was in those years, announcing that, on one occasion, she herself tried to take her own life, which, fortunately, did not materialize.

“It took a lot for him to get out of that hole. People don’t know, but she almost lost her life, there was an attempt to leave her body, she was devastated “commented.

In the same way, he recalled that, with great professionalism, his daughter finished recording the soap opera in which he shared the stage with Mauricio Islas, but after that he completely collapsed.

PERSONAL DATA SHEET OF GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ