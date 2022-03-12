Genetic differences help explain why knee osteoarthritis affects women more

According to Canadian researchers, a genetic difference in the meniscus makes about 50 percent of women more vulnerable to the disease.

The fundamental symptom of the patient with knee osteoarthritis is pain. At first, the pain is very mild, it only appears when a very important physical activity has been carried out and it subsides quickly with rest. Photo: University of Navarra.

The osteoarthritis from knee is more frequent in women than in men, but hormones alone are not enough to explain this difference.

However, new research, published in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, has identified a genetic difference in the meniscus that causes about 50 percent of women are more vulnerable to osteoarthritis that men and the rest of women.

The researchers, from the University of Alberta, Canada, carried out their experiments by partially simulating low-gravity conditions in space, a situation that mimics the damage that the meniscus can suffer from lack of exercise.

“Some of the genes found in females that were more responsive to simulated space microgravity were also associated with the development of osteoarthritis from knee“, explains the principal investigator, Adetola Adesida.

The study suggests the possibility of a blood test identifying carriers of a high-risk gene, which could allow early interventions. It could also allow women stay longer in space.

“We have discovered the mechanisms that lead to this heightened response, and we hope to develop drugs that target those pathways and block those responses,” says Adesida.

The meniscus acts as a load distributor for the entire weight of the body. Before it was thought that it was like the appendix and that it would not be missed if it disappeared.

But it is now known that just a small tear in the meniscus – usually caused by a sports injury – increases the risk of osteoarthritis later, even if the damaged tissue has been removed. On the other hand, lack of use can also lead to deconditioning of the meniscus and increase the risk of osteoarthritis.

Adesida’s team has developed bioengineered meniscus tissue cultured from cells harvested from the damaged menisci of otherwise healthy individuals.

The hope is to one day be able to replace damaged tissue by transplant, preventing the development of osteoarthritis from knee.

For their experiment on sex differences, the team studied how the bioengineered tissue performed at rest and under conditions of mechanical loading and unloading.

For loading, they used a device that exerted hydrostatic pressure on the cells. For the discharge, they placed the cells in a bioreactor designed by NASA to mimic minimum gravity conditions.

“Our loading and unloading experiment mimics what we actually see in a clinical situation where the development of osteoarthritic changes in the knee induced by microgravity in space flight,” he says.

“This will help us to have relevant human models to study the osteoarthritis from knee in the future. And our research has benefits both on Earth and in space.”

