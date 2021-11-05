News

George Clooney and Amal flying from Sydney, how the twins have grown!

The rare images as they board the plane with their children in Australia


After mandatory quarantine in a lavish country mansion, George and his family, accompanied by their staff, have moved to Hamilton Island in Queensland, where the actor is filming the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” with Julia Roberts.

Face masks, backpack for Clooney and a large bag for his wife, the couple were seen leaving the Australian city towards Queensland, the Australian state with the picturesque tropical Whitsundays islands, near the Great Barrier Reef. While Dad George will be on set, Amal and the twins will be able to sink their feet on the most beautiful sand in the world.

