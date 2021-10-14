George Clooney and Julianna Margulies: always friends, never lovers

The sentence, extrapolated from its context, could have many meanings. “Fortunately, we never got together, you and I …”. For Julianna Margulies, on the other hand, it is one of the most beautiful that she and George Clooney ever said. And 25 years later, the actress has revealed why. Explaining the pact of iron, the promise, if you like, that he made with the star on the set of the TV series that launched the careers of both: ER – Doctors on the front line.

What is between Julianna Margulies and George Clooney

Julianna Margulies, 54, was the nurse Carol Hathaway in the most famous emergency room on TV in the 90s. ER – Doctors on the front line. Her haunted love affair with Dr. Doug Ross, played by George Clooney, kept everyone hooked millions of ago around the world. For 5 years (that is, until the star left the scene, attracted by the Hollywood sirens), we cheered for them. And not surprisingly, when in 2000 the actress also wanted to leave the series, the happy ending was chosen. The magic that the two were able to create was too strong.

Never be George Clooney’s lover

But now we discover that it wasn’t just scenic magic. While hosted in the podcast of Dax Shepard, Armchair Expert, Julianna Margulies has unveiled an unprecedented detail. After telling that the crush between Carol and Doug was true even away from the set, the actress talked about the agreement between them: lovers never !. “He and I always joke that, thank God, nothing ever happened, because now we can remain friends for the rest of our lives,” said the protagonist of The Good Wife. Which we will soon see next to Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon in the second season of The morning show.

The magic on the set of ER – Doctors on the front line

Referring to other pairs of colleagues who got together and then eventually broke up while still acting side by side, Margulies concluded that “then people hate each other. And if you’re stuck in a TV series for another seven years together it’s agony. Life is too short”.

The actress also explained that not giving in to their real feelings made the connection between their characters even more believable. “We wanted the crush between the two of them to keep going. And that’s what worked. Besides, George is a fantastic human being and I love him. ‘

Loading... Advertisements

The dedication for the birthday

Real words. Just take a look at the birthday wishes via Instagram that Julianna gave George a few weeks ago. It’s the post you see above! With this dedication. «Happy birthday to my dear friend who reminded me yesterday that we have known each other for 27 years! This photo was taken for the cover of TV Guide on the back of the WB studios during a lunch break.

George is an all-in-one guy who always reminds me that doing the right thing is always the bravest choice. ‘

The happy ending: he with Amal Clooney, she with a lawyer

Eventually Julianna admitted that she thought their story might have worked. But sooner or later he would demand her presence from her. And he, busy building a career as a major Hollywood star, was still in the “do I remarry? Never in life “.

All is well that ends well. Seeing as George Clooney has found a soul mate in Amal Clooney. And Julianna Margulies in the New York lawyer Keith Lieberthal.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF GEORGE AND JULIANNA

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION