George Clooney returns to his home on Lake Como

Radio Montecarlo also spoke about it yesterday, May 28: George Clooney is about to return to his home, at Villa Olenadra in Laglio on Lake Como. As reported by some rumors in the village, in Laglio in fact, it is news recently that it has already arrived around 13 today, 29 May.

Preparations were underway and the mayor had already established the ordinances on purpose so as not to disturb the privacy of the American star: it will be forbidden to sail in front of Clooney’s house. All boats with an engine power greater than 3hp within 150 meters of the coast will be banned. It is forbidden, from the summer of 2020, to go with jet skis in the mirror of the lake of the municipality of Laglio and water skiing is allowed at least 300 meters from the coast. These are what are called the “Clooney ordinances” in the village. Stalking by land and taking photos from boats in the private areas of the actor’s villa are also prohibited: the fine could reach up to € 1,033.

The actor bought Villa Oleandra in 2002. Due to the pandemic he has not returned to his house on the lake for almost two years and during his absence he has said several times, in various programs, such as Che Tempo Che Fa, that he felt a lot of nostalgia of his house on the lake where for the first time, in 20 years, he was unable to go due to the pandemic.

The signs of George’s return were all there since early May 2021, he posted a video on YouTube where he declared that he would give a weekend with him in one of his favorite hotels on Lake Como (also hosted in his home) for charity, or to raise funds for the “Clooney Foundation for Justice”, which he himself founded and which fights against any violation of human rights

Villa Margherita is connected to villa Oleandra, which has always been owned by Clooney since 2004.