George Clooney reveals the reason for his Batman’s absence. And it is very sad

George Clooney is back to talk about Batman, joking about why his version of Bat Man won’t be featured in The Flash, new one cinecomic DC in which it is present as it is also known Bruce Wayne.

In the feature film, as we know, they will return both Ben Affleck is Michael Keaton, while Clooney will not be there. “They didn’t ask me – declared the American star on the sidelines of a special screening of The Tender Bar, the new film directed by Clooney starring Ben Affleck himself and Tye Sheridan – When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way when the opportunity arises from a movie like The Flash.“.

Clooney played Batman in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 film, Batman & Robin, alongside Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. In response to his wife Amal, who stated that the actor would not let her see the title in question, Clooney replied, also alluding to the couple’s twins She And Alexander: “There are some movies that I forbid, I don’t want my wife to lose the respect she has for me. It’s bad when your four-year-old says your movie sucks. It could be painful for me“.

The Tender Bar marks the return of a collaboration between Clooney and Affleck since the days of Argon, the Affleck-directed 2012 political thriller, produced by Clooney himself and winner of three Oscars, including Best Picture. Clooney joked that it took nine years to make another film together because Affleck “ruined the Batman franchise that I made so solid“.

The Tender Bar is based on the memoir of the same name by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist JR Moehringer, centered on his relationship with his uncle Charlie (Affleck), who became a father figure to him as he grew up on Long Island. Also in the cast are Lily Rabe in the role of the mother and Christopher Lloyd in that of the grandfather. Newcomer Daniel Ranieri plays the young JR Moehringer, while Tye Sheridan plays his role during his years at Yale as an aspiring journalist. “It was a really good script and Ben came aboard very early, so we thought we’d have fun. “Clooney said.

The Tender Bar will be released in theaters in New York City and Los Angeles on December 17, followed by a national launch in the United States on December 22. The film will be available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video the January 7, 2022.

The Flash instead it will be released for Warner Bros. a November 2022.

