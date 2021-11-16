News

George Clooney talks about what it’s like to be a dad to two children at 60

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

For us, George Clooney never gets oldindeed, it gets better and better with each passing year, a bit like wine in barrels. The first to be aware of the time that passes, however, is the actor himself who, during the podcast host WTF with Marc Maron he told the conductor the difficulties of being a dad to two small children at 60.

George – and who would have thought – turned 60 last May and the amount of candles led him and his 43-year-old wife Amal Ramzi Alamuddin to reflect. The couple, married in 2014, also has two splendid twins, Ella and Alexander, who are now 4 years old and are an inexhaustible source of joy for mum and dad. “They are funny and make jokes to me – Clooney said of his children – I look at them just thinking I couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be more surprised than I am happy. “

Amal Clooney with Ella and Alexander – 2018, New York

James DevaneyGetty Images

On the other hand, being the parents of two small children is not an easy undertaking, especially with gray hair, and which indeed requires you to “run around” explains the actor. “I had this argument with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we are conducting our lives“George Clooney told the host, explaining that both he and Amal would like to downsize their careers, as an actor and lawyer, to devote more time and energy to their children.

“We’re both working hard and obviously if you don’t have a job you’re dead, but we also need to make sure we spend less time behind a computer,” explains Clooney. “It doesn’t mean that Amal will stop taking the cases she wants, it just means it won’t take six. And I’m not going to do four jobs a year, I’m going to do one “then Clooney added:” We will spend time with our children and travel again. We have a house with a lake and a swing with a rope. I can still swing with the rope at 60, I’m not sure at 80 “. We will then see less of George Clooney on screen and more George by the lake, playing with his children and enjoying precious time with the people he loves most: Amal, Ella and Alexander. And these 60 years have never been so sweet.

george clooney

Amal and George Clooney at the premiere of The Tender Bar, 2021

Karwai TangGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

paris

gallery

The Italian who married the last Tsar

READ NOW

gallery

The desperate protests of Afghan women

READ NOW

fall haircuts 2021

Trendy haircuts for autumn

READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Wicked, a petition to exclude James Corden from the adaptation

1 week ago

Aquaman: the film with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard tonight on Channel 5

3 weeks ago

Rocky IV: Sylvester Stallone Confirms Director’s Cut Is Almost Ready | Cinema

September 4, 2021

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES | Release date announced for Europe

October 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button