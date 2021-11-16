George Clooney talks about what it’s like to be a dad to two children at 60

For us, George Clooney never gets oldindeed, it gets better and better with each passing year, a bit like wine in barrels. The first to be aware of the time that passes, however, is the actor himself who, during the podcast host WTF with Marc Maron he told the conductor the difficulties of being a dad to two small children at 60.

George – and who would have thought – turned 60 last May and the amount of candles led him and his 43-year-old wife Amal Ramzi Alamuddin to reflect. The couple, married in 2014, also has two splendid twins, Ella and Alexander, who are now 4 years old and are an inexhaustible source of joy for mum and dad. “They are funny and make jokes to me – Clooney said of his children – I look at them just thinking I couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be more surprised than I am happy. “

Amal Clooney with Ella and Alexander – 2018, New York James DevaneyGetty Images

On the other hand, being the parents of two small children is not an easy undertaking, especially with gray hair, and which indeed requires you to “run around” explains the actor. “I had this argument with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we are conducting our lives“George Clooney told the host, explaining that both he and Amal would like to downsize their careers, as an actor and lawyer, to devote more time and energy to their children.

“We’re both working hard and obviously if you don’t have a job you’re dead, but we also need to make sure we spend less time behind a computer,” explains Clooney. “It doesn’t mean that Amal will stop taking the cases she wants, it just means it won’t take six. And I’m not going to do four jobs a year, I’m going to do one “then Clooney added:” We will spend time with our children and travel again. We have a house with a lake and a swing with a rope. I can still swing with the rope at 60, I’m not sure at 80 “. We will then see less of George Clooney on screen and more George by the lake, playing with his children and enjoying precious time with the people he loves most: Amal, Ella and Alexander. And these 60 years have never been so sweet.

Amal and George Clooney at the premiere of The Tender Bar, 2021 Karwai TangGetty Images

