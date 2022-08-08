Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend shares an adorable photo of their daughter Esmeralda

On April 18, 2022, very sad news affected the world of football, but in particular Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. As the young couple were ready to welcome twins and expand the Ronaldo family, the 27-year-old influencer and model announced having lost one of her babies during childbirth. A terrible drama for the two stars, who chose to announce the news on social networks, causing a wave of emotions on the Web, unanimously. Many players and teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo had also paid tribute to the deceased baby and launched a wave of applause for long minutes during Premier League matches (English championship, editor’s note). To reunite with the family and mourn, the two parents then decided to have a good time for themselves, two months later, in the Balearic Islands. All in the company of their children, including the youngest: Esmeralda.

Esmeralda, a “blessing”

This Sunday, August 7, 2022, the sunny weekend gave a little idea to Georgina Rodriguez, still very close to her 39 million subscribers on her Instagram account. From the beginning, in particular thanks to her documentary film broadcast on Netflix, the young woman has always had the habit of revealing moments of her extraordinary daily life, as a model, influencer, but also companion of Cristiano Ronaldo. If the beginning of the year 2022 was difficult for the couple, this does not prevent them from sharing very good moments with their families.

This Sunday, Georgina Rodriguez unveiled an adorable portrait of her daughter Esmeralda, born last April. We see the little girl wrapped up in a duvet, her eyes closed, pacifier in her mouth and hand on her head. She writes in the caption of this post: “Beautiful Emerald. My little big blessing“, can we read. In the comments, Internet users, including many foreign personalities, were quick to give her a few compliments on her nameless beauty. It must be said, it is chewable!