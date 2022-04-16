Georgina Rodriguez excludes Cristiano Ronaldo from this family stage

The actor’s slap in the face of Chris Rock made an interview his wife gave four years ago about the start of their relationship relevant.

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock on March 27 at the Oscars sent the actor’s name and that of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to the headlines around the world.

If a few days ago the discomfort of the actress revealed itself because of the way her husband “exaggerated everything”, now the statements he made in 2018 in which he assured that“he never wanted to marry her” have gone viral.

He made the comment during an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ released in October 2018. In it, Jada, Will, their daughter Willow and the actress’ mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones were chatting and were discussing the relationship between the two had developed into marriage.

This is where Jada confessed that she didn’t want “to marry”not to Will either, and that she did it simply because she got pregnant by accident.

“I was under a lot of pressure, being a young actress and being pregnant. I didn’t know what to do, but the only thing I knew was that I never wanted to get married.”Jada said, adding that she had become “very upset” of having to engage with Will. Indeed, his mother confirmed these remarks and condemned the case, assuring that “the wedding was horrible”.

A relationship that started badly

In her testimony, she recalled the tears she shed when she found out she was pregnant because it was something that would change her life forever. “I cried all night because I knew my life would never be the same again,” did he declare.

Her mother considered, and this was confirmed by Will Smith, that at that time marriage was the most appropriate, although years later she would regret not having respected the wishes her daughter had at that time. the.

Jada and Will were finally married on New Years Eve 1997 at Cloisters Castle. “Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant. When she was sick, she did not cooperate,” said the actress’ mother.

“I went crying in the hallway. I cried the whole way”, said Jada. For Will, on the other hand, everything was different and he lived the moment with great enthusiasm because he had always wanted to get married.