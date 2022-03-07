Gerard Butler, star of “300”, confesses: “I’ve slept with men, but I’m not gay”

Gerard Butler, protagonist of the successful film ‘300’, He has spoken openly about his sexuality.

“I talk about my sexuality without shame, I have no problem, but there are always those who misrepresent everything. People seem to be intimidated by this issue and I don’t understand it. Every time I talk about it, it’s misunderstood and exaggerated,” he said. British actor 52 years old in a Interview with Movieline.

“I have been with women and also with men, but I am not homosexual. I don’t even know what I am...”, added the English artist.

In recent years, the interpreter has been associated with the interior designer morgan brownwith whom he has had an affair with various ups and downs.

The actor’s surprising statement has caused a furor on social networks, especially among fans of the film 300who had Butler for masculine icon thanks to his Spartan warrior character.

However, and according to history, it is known that in Sparta the soldiers were bisexual, in 300 they called the Athenians “boy-lovers” (lovers of boys) in a derogatory way.