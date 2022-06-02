Gérard Piqué grilled by Shakira, the red card is immediate

Singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gérard Piqué, who formed one of the most glamorous couples of the past ten years, have ended their relationship.

Thunderbolt in the world of people. FC Barcelona defender Gérard Pique is no longer in a relationship with the famous singer Shakira. And for good reason, according to the information of the newspaper El Périodico, the infidelity of Gérard Piqué precipitated the separation of the couple. Shakira would have surprised the FC Barcelona defender with another woman. In shock, the Colombian immediately made the decision to leave Gérard Piqué. “The singer surprised him with another and they are going to separate. Pique and Shakira had been going through a romantic crisis for several months. explains the media, for whom this separation is therefore not a surprise. Gérard Piqué and Shakira, who have several children together, no longer live under the same roof.

Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira





The Spanish people press also reveals that Gérard Piqué would not be traumatized by his new single life. On the contrary, the defender of FC Barcelona takes full advantage of it by multiplying the night outings, some of which with other players from the Catalan club like the young Riqui Puig. Despite twelve years together, Shakira and Gérard Pique had not married. About this ultimate commitment, the Colombian singer had also expressed her doubts a few months ago. “Marriage scares me a lot, I don’t want him to see me as ‘THE woman’, I prefer that he sees me as a girlfriend… You see? I want him to stay alert, I want him to think that anything is possible depending on his behavior.” she had explained. This time, the behavior of Gérard Piqué precipitated the couple towards a separation which seems final.