Gerard Piqué’s addiction would have been the REAL cause of his separation from Shakira

Even though a couple of days ago Shakira announced through a statement that he had terminated his relationship with Gerard Piqué, the controversy surrounding his separation He continues to give a lot to talk about because many rumors have been around about the reasons for his breaking off and again another possible motive came to light, which is based on a supposed addiction to sex.

Many theories have come to light regarding the separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué Well, most speculations point to an alleged infidelity on the part of the Barcelona defender towards the Colombian, because according to international media, they would have captured the footballer at various night parties surrounded by many women.

