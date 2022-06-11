Gerard Piqué’s addiction would have been the REAL cause of his separation from Shakira

Even though a couple of days ago Shakira announced through a statement that he had terminated his relationship with Gerard Piqué, the controversy surrounding his separation He continues to give a lot to talk about because many rumors have been around about the reasons for his breaking off and again another possible motive came to light, which is based on a supposed addiction to sex.

Many theories have come to light regarding the separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué Well, most speculations point to an alleged infidelity on the part of the Barcelona defender towards the Colombian, because according to international media, they would have captured the footballer at various night parties surrounded by many women.

That was nothing, because later it was revealed that the new alleged girlfriend of Gerard Piqué It is about a young woman of only 20 years, who was discovered by Shakira and made it immediately terminate its relationship.

Gerard Piqué’s addiction would have been the cause of their separation

There are many rumors that invade the ex-partner of Shakira Y Gerard Piquéamong them it was circulated through social networks that the Barcelona player would have a peculiar addiction to intimate relationships, which caused the singer of “Antología” to be fed up. It is worth mentioning that another of the theories was that she had a relationship open for the same situation. However, the Colombian no longer knew how to deal with Piqué’s problem and that is why she decided to end the relationship.

It is worth mentioning that despite the fact that it is already a fact that they terminated the relationshipdays after the announcement was seen together Shakira Y Gerard Piqué in the Czech Republic with Milan and Sasha, who had sporting commitments for their little ones without returning to their decision.

On the other hand, local media have photographed Gerard Piqué in his new apartment far from his house that he kept with Shakira which made it clear that their breakup was a true fact. As the singer, she has dedicated herself to continuing with her musical projects as well as caring for her father, who has been in poor health in recent days.