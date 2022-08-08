News

German diplomat arrested for alleged murder of her husband

(CNN) — Police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, say they have arrested German diplomat Uwe Herbert Hahn for the alleged murder of her husband on Saturday. According to a police press release, the arrest was for the murder of Walter Henri Maximilien Biot.

The 52-year-old man was found dead in a penthouse in the Ipanema neighborhood on Friday, the police statement said.

Image taken on August 6, 2022 of the entrance to the building where Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, husband of German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, died on August 5 in the apartment they shared in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Image taken on August 6, 2022 of the entrance to the building where Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, husband of German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, died on August 5 in the apartment they shared in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Credit: ANDRE BORGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Police conducted forensic examinations at the scene and other criminal proceedings are underway, the statement added.

The director of the General Police Department of the Capital, Antenor Lopes, confirmed to CNN Brasil, a CNN affiliate, that Hahn was arrested in connection with the death of her husband.

A video shows Hahn being escorted by Brazilian police out of a police station in Rio on Sunday. It’s unclear if Hahn has an attorney at this time.

CNN has contacted the German consulate in Rio, but has so far received no response. The consulate is officially closed on Sundays.

