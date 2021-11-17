Germany could introduce mandatory vaccination to stop the fourth wave

Due to the increase in infections for days in Germany, the debate on whether to introduce compulsory vaccination for the entire population is starting to take hold.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The epidemiological situation in Germany is becoming more difficult day by day. According to the Robert Koch Institut, the weekly incidence of confirmed coronavirus infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in Germany has reached 312, a value six times higher than the threshold of 50 within which effective tracing is possible. This is also the maximum value since the beginning of the pandemic, driven in particular by infections in the leander of Bavaria, where the average incidence is 554.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants with a peak of 1,280.8 in the Rottal-Inn district. According to the latest bulletin issued by the RKI, in the last 24 hours there were 32,048 infections and 265 deaths, 77 of which in the Bavarian region alone, where the virus runs faster than elsewhere and the health authorities have decided to introduce further rules immediately stricter, such as the obligation to be vaccinated or cured from Covid also for restaurants and hotels, as well as to wear a mask in all closed places.

Germany, the debate on the vaccination obligation is ignited

In light of the increase in infections for days, the debate on whether to introduce mandatory vaccination for the entire population is starting to take hold. According to the constitutionalist Christian Pestalozza this is an inevitable decision, given that the measures currently in place are not enough to combat the pandemic. For this reason politicians are “also constitutionally obliged to take more stringent measures such as compulsory vaccination” not only for specific professional categories, but for everyone and everyone. “Political forces must ask themselves how many other deaths from Covid they intend to accept and to what extent an increase in infections will be tolerated before vaccination becomes mandatory”, said Pestalozza, according to whom sanctions and fines should be introduced for those who – being able to get vaccinated – they refuse to do so. Pestalozza admitted that a mandatory vaccination law could land in the Federal Constitutional Court. While waiting for the debate on the vaccination obligation for the population to mature, various political forces are proposing that the obligation be introduced for some professional categories, for example health professionals working in hospitals and retirement homes.