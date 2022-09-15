Germany launches a “Green Card” to attract workers and these are the requirements to obtain it | International | News

Germany begins to speed up what are naturalization and dual nationality procedures for qualified foreign workers. This is intended to make the economy more dynamic.

This proposal is supported by a government project due to concern about the decrease in personnel that is taking its toll on the European economy. The proposal talks about having a version of the well-known “Green Card” of the United States.

According to statistics collected by the German media, that country would need at least 250,000 qualified employees to sustain its economy, according to DW.

The hiring of foreigners is select. You must be qualified to fill the workforce of that nation. Photo: industryview

Why? Since the 1970s there has been a marked decline in the birth rate in Germany, so there are few young natives to fill the skilled labor market in that country.

The new “opportunity card”, presented by the labor minister, Hubertus Heil, in the German media, will offer foreigners the possibility to come to Germany to look for work even without a job offer, as long as they comply with at least three of these four requirements:

Requirements to be able to work in Germany with the “Green Card”

A university degree or a professional qualification.

At least three years of professional experience.

Knowledge of the language or previous residence in Germany.

Less than 35 years of age.

There is little skilled labor in Germany so if you have a profession, this is your chance to live in Europe. Photo: alvarez

However, there will be limits. For example, the cards will be limited. Heil told broadcaster WDR that “This is skilled immigration, a non-bureaucratic process, and so it’s important that we ensure that those who have the card can make a living while they’re here.”

