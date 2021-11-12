Germany – Liechtenstein: 9-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.22:39
Second Half ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.22:41
Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ridle Baku with a cross.22:40
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.22:35
Shot saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.22:36
Own Goal by Maximilian Göppel, Liechtenstein. Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0 ..22:52
Shot rejected. Maximilian Arnold (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:38
Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.22:35
Foul by Kevin Volland (Germany).22:40
Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:41
Goals! Germany 8, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner.22:33
Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.22:32
Failed attempt. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.22:30
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Martin Büchel replaces Aron Sele.22:30
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Sandro Wolfinger.22:29
Shot rejected. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:29
Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.22:29
Goals! Germany 7, Liechtenstein 0. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.22:27
Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.22:38
Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.22:49
Goals! Germany 6, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus from a corner.22:48
Shot rejected. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) header from the left side of the small box is blocked.22:37
Shot rejected. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross.22:38
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.22:22
Failed attempt. Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Livio Meier.22:22
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.22:20
Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross after a corner kick.22:19
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.22:20
Substitution, Germany. Matthias Ginter replaces Thilo Kehrer.22:18
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Rafael Grünenfelder replaces Dennis Salanovic.22:15
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Livio Meier replaces Fabio Wolfinger due to injury.22:15
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (Germany).22:19
Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:10
Substitution, Germany. Kevin Volland replaces Leroy Sané.22:10
Substitution, Germany. Maximilian Arnold replaces Ilkay Gündogan.22:10
Failed attempt. Ridle Baku (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.22:09
Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.22:09
Offside. Maximilian Göppel tries a through ball, but Dennis Salanovic is caught offside.22:08
Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the small box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus with a headed tip.22:45
Foul by Ridle Baku (Germany).22:06
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:06
Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:05
Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:02
Lukas Nmecha (Germany) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:44
Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.22:01
Shot saved. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:58
Failed attempt. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from over 25 meters misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Kaufmann.22:40
Shot rejected. Fabio Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from over 25 meters. Assisted by Benjamin Büchel.22:39
Goals! Germany 5, Liechtenstein 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.21:58
Shot rejected. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.21:59
Shot rejected. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box.22:40
Shot rejected. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:40
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).21:53
Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.21:53
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Fabio Wolfinger.21:56
Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Jonas Hofmann.21:51
Substitution, Germany. Florian Neuhaus replaces Leon Goretzka.21:51
Second Half begins Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0.21:51
First Half ends, Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0.21:36
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.21:37
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.21:33
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.21:32
Shot rejected. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box.21:33
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Maximilian Göppel.21:32
Failed attempt. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.21:30
Failed attempt. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the right.21:27
Failed attempt. Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.21:37
Offside. Daniel Kaufmann tries a through ball, but Dennis Salanovic is caught offside.21:30
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:24
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).21:24
Fabio Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:24
Failed attempt. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from very close range is close to the left.21:37
Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.21:24
Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridle Baku.21:24
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.21:21
Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Germany) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.21:20
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Fabio Wolfinger replaces Yanik Frick.21:15
Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.21:13
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.21:13
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sandro Wolfinger.21:13
Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the small box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.21:11
Goals! Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.21:48
Goals! Germany 3, Liechtenstein 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:08
Own Goal by Daniel Kaufmann, Liechtenstein. Germany 2, Liechtenstein 0 ..21:07
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) hits the crossbar with a header from the left side of the small box. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross.21:06
Shot saved. Jonas Hofmann (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:06
Shot rejected. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ridle Baku.21:03
Shot saved. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a headed pass.21:02
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.21:13
Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridle Baku.20:59
Goals! Germany 1, Liechtenstein 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) converts the penalty from a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.20:57
Jens Hofer (Liechtenstein) was expelled.20:56
Penalty for Germany. Leon Goretzka was landed in the penalty area.20:57
Jens Hofer (Liechtenstein) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.20:54
First half begins.20:46
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:39