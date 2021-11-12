Germany – Liechtenstein: 9-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.22:39

90 ‘+ 3’ Second Half ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.22:41

90 ‘+ 1’ Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ridle Baku with a cross.22:40

90 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.22:35

90 ‘ Shot saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.22:36

89 ‘ Own Goal by Maximilian Göppel, Liechtenstein. Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0 ..22:52

88 ‘ Shot rejected. Maximilian Arnold (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:38

88 ‘ Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.22:35

87 ‘ Foul by Kevin Volland (Germany).22:40

87 ‘ Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:41

86 ‘ Goals! Germany 8, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner.22:33

86 ‘ Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.22:32

85 ‘ Failed attempt. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.22:30

84 ‘ Substitution, Liechtenstein. Martin Büchel replaces Aron Sele.22:30

83 ‘ Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Sandro Wolfinger.22:29

82 ‘ Shot rejected. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:29

82 ‘ Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.22:29

80 ‘ Goals! Germany 7, Liechtenstein 0. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.22:27

79 ‘ Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.22:38

78 ‘ Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.22:49

76 ‘ Goals! Germany 6, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus from a corner.22:48

76 ‘ Shot rejected. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) header from the left side of the small box is blocked.22:37

76 ‘ Shot rejected. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross.22:38

76 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.22:22

75 ‘ Failed attempt. Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Livio Meier.22:22

74 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.22:20

73 ‘ Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross after a corner kick.22:19

73 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.22:20

72 ‘ Substitution, Germany. Matthias Ginter replaces Thilo Kehrer.22:18

69 ‘ Substitution, Liechtenstein. Rafael Grünenfelder replaces Dennis Salanovic.22:15

69 ‘ Substitution, Liechtenstein. Livio Meier replaces Fabio Wolfinger due to injury.22:15

65 ‘ Foul by Maximilian Arnold (Germany).22:19

65 ‘ Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:10

64 ‘ Substitution, Germany. Kevin Volland replaces Leroy Sané.22:10

64 ‘ Substitution, Germany. Maximilian Arnold replaces Ilkay Gündogan.22:10

63 ‘ Failed attempt. Ridle Baku (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.22:09

63 ‘ Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.22:09

62 ‘ Offside. Maximilian Göppel tries a through ball, but Dennis Salanovic is caught offside.22:08

61 ‘ Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the small box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus with a headed tip.22:45

60 ‘ Foul by Ridle Baku (Germany).22:06

60 ‘ Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:06

59 ‘ Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:05

56 ‘ Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:02

56 ‘ Lukas Nmecha (Germany) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:44

55 ‘ Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.22:01

53 ‘ Shot saved. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:58

52 ‘ Failed attempt. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from over 25 meters misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Kaufmann.22:40

50 ‘ Shot rejected. Fabio Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from over 25 meters. Assisted by Benjamin Büchel.22:39

49 ‘ Goals! Germany 5, Liechtenstein 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.21:58

49 ‘ Shot rejected. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.21:59

48 ‘ Shot rejected. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box.22:40

48 ‘ Shot rejected. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:40

47 ‘ Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).21:53

47 ‘ Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.21:53

47 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Fabio Wolfinger.21:56

45 ‘ Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Jonas Hofmann.21:51

45 ‘ Substitution, Germany. Florian Neuhaus replaces Leon Goretzka.21:51

Second Half begins Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0.21:51

45 ‘+ 4’ First Half ends, Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0.21:36

45 ‘+ 2’ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.21:37

45 ‘+ 2’ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.21:33

45 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.21:32

45 ‘ Shot rejected. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box.21:33

45 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Maximilian Göppel.21:32

44 ‘ Failed attempt. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.21:30

41 ‘ Failed attempt. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the right.21:27

40 ‘ Failed attempt. Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.21:37

40 ‘ Offside. Daniel Kaufmann tries a through ball, but Dennis Salanovic is caught offside.21:30

38 ‘ Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:24

38 ‘ Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).21:24

38 ‘ Fabio Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:24

38 ‘ Failed attempt. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from very close range is close to the left.21:37

37 ‘ Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.21:24

37 ‘ Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridle Baku.21:24

35 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.21:21

34 ‘ Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Germany) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.21:20

29 ‘ Substitution, Liechtenstein. Fabio Wolfinger replaces Yanik Frick.21:15

27 ‘ Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.21:13

26 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.21:13

26 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sandro Wolfinger.21:13

25 ‘ Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the small box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.21:11

23 ‘ Goals! Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.21:48

22 ‘ Goals! Germany 3, Liechtenstein 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:08

20 ‘ Own Goal by Daniel Kaufmann, Liechtenstein. Germany 2, Liechtenstein 0 ..21:07

19 ‘ Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) hits the crossbar with a header from the left side of the small box. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross.21:06

18 ‘ Shot saved. Jonas Hofmann (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:06

17 ‘ Shot rejected. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ridle Baku.21:03

16 ‘ Shot saved. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a headed pass.21:02

13 ‘ Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.21:13

13 ‘ Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridle Baku.20:59

11 ‘ Goals! Germany 1, Liechtenstein 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) converts the penalty from a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.20:57

9 ‘ Jens Hofer (Liechtenstein) was expelled.20:56

8 ‘ Penalty for Germany. Leon Goretzka was landed in the penalty area.20:57

8 ‘ Jens Hofer (Liechtenstein) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.20:54

First half begins.20:46