Germany – Liechtenstein: 9-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.22:39

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Second Half ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.22:41

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ridle Baku with a cross.22:40

  • 90 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.22:35

  • 90 ‘

    Shot saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.22:36

  • 89 ‘

    Own Goal by Maximilian Göppel, Liechtenstein. Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0 ..22:52

  • 88 ‘

    Shot rejected. Maximilian Arnold (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:38

  • 88 ‘

    Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.22:35

  • 87 ‘

    Foul by Kevin Volland (Germany).22:40

  • 87 ‘

    Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:41

  • 86 ‘

    Goals! Germany 8, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner.22:33

  • 86 ‘

    Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.22:32

  • 85 ‘

    Failed attempt. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.22:30

  • 84 ‘

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Martin Büchel replaces Aron Sele.22:30

  • 83 ‘

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Sandro Wolfinger.22:29

  • 82 ‘

    Shot rejected. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:29

  • 82 ‘

    Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.22:29

  • 80 ‘

    Goals! Germany 7, Liechtenstein 0. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.22:27

  • 79 ‘

    Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.22:38

  • 78 ‘

    Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.22:49

  • 76 ‘

    Goals! Germany 6, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus from a corner.22:48

  • 76 ‘

    Shot rejected. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) header from the left side of the small box is blocked.22:37

  • 76 ‘

    Shot rejected. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross.22:38

  • 76 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.22:22

  • 75 ‘

    Failed attempt. Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Livio Meier.22:22

  • 74 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.22:20

  • 73 ‘

    Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross after a corner kick.22:19

  • 73 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.22:20

  • 72 ‘

    Substitution, Germany. Matthias Ginter replaces Thilo Kehrer.22:18

  • 69 ‘

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Rafael Grünenfelder replaces Dennis Salanovic.22:15

  • 69 ‘

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Livio Meier replaces Fabio Wolfinger due to injury.22:15

  • 65 ‘

    Foul by Maximilian Arnold (Germany).22:19

  • 65 ‘

    Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:10

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Germany. Kevin Volland replaces Leroy Sané.22:10

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Germany. Maximilian Arnold replaces Ilkay Gündogan.22:10

  • 63 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ridle Baku (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.22:09

  • 63 ‘

    Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.22:09

  • 62 ‘

    Offside. Maximilian Göppel tries a through ball, but Dennis Salanovic is caught offside.22:08

  • 61 ‘

    Failed attempt. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the small box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus with a headed tip.22:45

  • 60 ‘

    Foul by Ridle Baku (Germany).22:06

  • 60 ‘

    Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.22:06

  • 59 ‘

    Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:05

  • 56 ‘

    Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:02

  • 56 ‘

    Lukas Nmecha (Germany) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:44

  • 55 ‘

    Offside. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.22:01

  • 53 ‘

    Shot saved. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:58

  • 52 ‘

    Failed attempt. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from over 25 meters misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Kaufmann.22:40

  • 50 ‘

    Shot rejected. Fabio Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from over 25 meters. Assisted by Benjamin Büchel.22:39

  • 49 ‘

    Goals! Germany 5, Liechtenstein 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.21:58

  • 49 ‘

    Shot rejected. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.21:59

  • 48 ‘

    Shot rejected. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box.22:40

  • 48 ‘

    Shot rejected. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:40

  • 47 ‘

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).21:53

  • 47 ‘

    Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in his own half.21:53

  • 47 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Fabio Wolfinger.21:56

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Jonas Hofmann.21:51

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Germany. Florian Neuhaus replaces Leon Goretzka.21:51

  • Second Half begins Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0.21:51

  • 45 ‘+ 4’

    First Half ends, Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0.21:36

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.21:37

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.21:33

  • 45 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.21:32

  • 45 ‘

    Shot rejected. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box.21:33

  • 45 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Maximilian Göppel.21:32

  • 44 ‘

    Failed attempt. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.21:30

  • 41 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the right.21:27

  • 40 ‘

    Failed attempt. Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.21:37

  • 40 ‘

    Offside. Daniel Kaufmann tries a through ball, but Dennis Salanovic is caught offside.21:30

  • 38 ‘

    Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:24

  • 38 ‘

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).21:24

  • 38 ‘

    Fabio Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:24

  • 38 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from very close range is close to the left.21:37

  • 37 ‘

    Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.21:24

  • 37 ‘

    Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridle Baku.21:24

  • 35 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.21:21

  • 34 ‘

    Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Germany) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.21:20

  • 29 ‘

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Fabio Wolfinger replaces Yanik Frick.21:15

  • 27 ‘

    Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.21:13

  • 26 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aron Sele.21:13

  • 26 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sandro Wolfinger.21:13

  • 25 ‘

    Shot saved. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the small box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.21:11

  • 23 ‘

    Goals! Germany 4, Liechtenstein 0. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.21:48

  • 22 ‘

    Goals! Germany 3, Liechtenstein 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:08

  • 20 ‘

    Own Goal by Daniel Kaufmann, Liechtenstein. Germany 2, Liechtenstein 0 ..21:07

  • 19 ‘

    Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) hits the crossbar with a header from the left side of the small box. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross.21:06

  • 18 ‘

    Shot saved. Jonas Hofmann (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:06

  • 17 ‘

    Shot rejected. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ridle Baku.21:03

  • 16 ‘

    Shot saved. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a headed pass.21:02

  • 13 ‘

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.21:13

  • 13 ‘

    Shot saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridle Baku.20:59

  • 11 ‘

    Goals! Germany 1, Liechtenstein 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) converts the penalty from a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.20:57

  • 9 ‘

    Jens Hofer (Liechtenstein) was expelled.20:56

  • 8 ‘

    Penalty for Germany. Leon Goretzka was landed in the penalty area.20:57

  • 8 ‘

    Jens Hofer (Liechtenstein) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.20:54

  • First half begins.20:46

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:39

