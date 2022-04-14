Germany, no vax extremists wanted to kidnap Health Minister

Extremists no vax Germans wanted to carry out attacks and kidnap “well-known public figures” in Germany, including Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. This was revealed by the authorities in Koblenz, after police conducted raids in nine different German states, on properties linked to the participants of a group chat that calls itself “Vereinte Patrioten” (United Patriots). In the operation, in which four people were arrested, 270 police officers were employed, including those from special units.

The magistrates they believe that the suspicions are linked to the protests of recent months against the restrictions for the coronavirus and the “Reichsburger” movement, which rejects the authority of the state. Quoted by the daily Bild, Minister Lauterbach said that he will not be “distracted” by the threats: “Covid deniers do not fight against vaccines and Covid measures. They fight against our democratic order”.

The suspects are accused of preparing for serious acts of violence against the state and violation of gun laws, of wanting to destroy energy plants with explosives to trigger a nationwide blackout and cause “the conditions for a civil war situation”, the Rhineland-Palatinate prosecutor’s office said. During the raid, money, gold bars, silver coins, weapons and ammunition were seized.