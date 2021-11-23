Germany overwhelmed by Covid: the contradictory responses of politics and the growing intolerance towards no vax

There are more than 3,800 hospitalized for Covid-19 in German intensive care units, more than 1,200 more than a week ago: due to the shortage of specialized personnel, there are also about 4 thousand beds less than a year ago. The association of doctors of intensive care and emergency has raised a new alarm, the situation it is not under control. The political world, meanwhile, gives contradictory answers And late compared to the projections already released by virologists for months. Just last week the spd-Verdi-Liberali majority being established obtained the approval of the new law on the protection of infections that prohibits closures over a wide range, but i Länder they are rushing to launch restrictive rules still making use of the declaration of pandemic emergency before the latter expires the next November 25. Measures that may remain in effect until mid-December. If even in 10 out of 16 local governments there are CDU or CSU, in reality it is also the Länder in which the same parties of the new majority govern lockdown And closures for entire commercial categories. The same chancellor Angela Merkel he invited the Länder to intervene by 24 November. A clear pull of the ears to his successor in pectore, Olaf Scholz. His own government, however, should have run first take shelter.

In Bavaria from Wednesday the 2G + (access to public places only healed And vaccinated with negative test), in addition to other restrictions. In Saxony from today and for three weeks there is a lockdown with bans on going out for the unvaccinated from 10pm to 6am Baden-Württemberg crackdown: during the day only 2G everywhere. Closures are also being considered in Brandenburg, which will probably be decided today. The choice of the index of new hospitalizations as an intervention criterion it is judged with skepticism because the data reaches the Robert Koch Institut with delays also of weeks: even if using corrective statistical tools, the calculations cannot always be effective. Take for example that while Bavaria, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt were already experiencing hospital incidence on Friday above the roof of 9 expected to trigger emergency measures extraordinary (respectively they were already at 9.15; 17.55 and 11.92) completely missing data from the Saxony.

In this situation i Germans demonstrate discipline, with long queues for tests and to receive the third dose of the vaccine, but they also make their way misunderstanding And restlessness towards the unvaccinated. Comments are resigned for the cancellation of many Christmas markets and the impending bans also for New Year’s Eve. The voice of those who ask for a is increasingly heard obligation to vaccinate for everyone and also a large part of the political world, transversally to all parties outside the AfD and FdP, he is now their spokesperson. The Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, however, he repeated that there are profiles of unconstitutionality. At the same time he declared that his dicastery, following the indication of the new majority, is working on a law that introduces the obligation for the healthcare personnel and assistance.

Meanwhile, the assistants in the private medical practices suffer assaults, not always only verbal, by patients opposed to vaccination. A “social hysteria”Said the president of general practitioners Klaus Reinhardt days ago. Therefore, the idea of ​​a bonus also for them, diverting part of the funds foreseen for now as a bonus for hospital staff. “I am aware that planned processes and practices will have to be changed and that helpers will have to carry out a work of convictionSpahn said. Sixty doctors have already opened a dating portal to vaccinate children for 5 years starting on December 20, but under anonymity for the first contact because they fear reprisals.