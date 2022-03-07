Get 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for half the price

This offer is only valid for accounts created in Europe.

Normally, the Xbox Live Gold service costs around 40 euros every half year, but with this Instant-Gaming offer you will only pay 21.99 euros. 6 months of this exclusive service from Microsoft for this price, it has to be a joke. You can enjoy free games, online games 24 hours a day with your friends, and discounts just for you as a Gold user.

You will have access to games of Xbox 360 and Xbox Oneand each month you will have the opportunity to download totally free games to your console to enjoy indefinitely. Be careful, we should not confuse Game Pass with Games with Gold, because the immense catalog that Game Pass offers each month will not enter the latter, but many of the best will.

Save 45% on Xbox Live Gold

And it is that you will not only have the possibility of playing online and downloading some of the best titles for Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|Xyou will also have access to thousands of TV shows and movies in high definition. And, as if that were not enough, the exclusive discounts in some games they go from 50 to 75%.

Once the offer is purchased, a code will be sent to your email that you can redeem from the console itself in Home > Gold and Game Pass > Deal with Gold > Redeem a code. That easy.

If you prefer, you can also try 3 months Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox’s most premium service. With this, you have included 3 months of Xbox Live Gold, 3 months of Game Pass and 3 months of Game Pass for PC. This service is more expensivebut it could be the only one in a few months or years as it is being seen to come with the recent removal of Microsoft Xbox Live Gold 12 months.

