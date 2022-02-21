Get to know the new version of Microsoft Defender aimed at SMEs

Cyber ​​criminals are aware of this situation and that is why they have set their sights on small and medium-sized companies that are not protected from different cyber attacks. The problem is that these types of organizations often can’t afford the expensive security solutions that larger companies have. For this reason, several companies have set to work to solve this problem with various tools. The last to be presented has been Microsoft Defender for Business.

In a report by the security company Coro it has been revealed that the Midsize businesses are up to 490% or more likely to experience a security breach if we compare it with 2019. To give an example, the email malware attacks have increased by 154% between 2020 and 2021. It must be taken into account that only 1% are prepared against attacks of this type, and of this percentage, 88% have these protections misconfigured. This means that most medium-sized companies will be exposed to attacks of this type.

What Microsoft Defender for Business offers us

Microsoft Defender for Business we can define it as an endpoint security solution that has been designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This solution is intended to be used in companies with up to 300 workers to defend against various cybersecurity threats like ransomware, malware, and phishing, on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

We are left with a simplified wizard-driven client setup in which all recommended security policies are enabled from the start. This will make it easy to use even when the company does not have its own security team. Microsoft Defender for Business has been launched in response to the 300% increase in ransomware attacks in the previous year, and it should be noted that more than 50% directly affected SMBs.

Microsoft has commented that this new security solution for SMBs is being rolled out worldwide for customers and IT partners who request access. Then Microsoft Defender for Business will be available to us through Microsoft and Microsoft Partner Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) channels at $3 per user per month. We may obtain it through a separate license or another that is included within Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

Once you have your trial license, you can refer to the Microsoft Defender for Business documentation for information on onboarding devices, configuring settings, assigning roles and permissions, and more.

Features of the new Microsoft product

Thanks to Microsoft Defender for Business we will be able to perform these tasks

Simplified deployment and management for administrators who may not have the necessary expertise to address the current threat landscape.

for who may not have the necessary expertise to address the current threat landscape. Next-generation antivirus protection and endpoint detection and response to be able to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks with behavioral monitoring.

to be able to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks with behavioral monitoring. Automated investigation and repair that can help users react quickly to hazards.

that can help users react quickly to hazards. Threat and vulnerability management which will proactively alert customers to software misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.

which will proactively alert customers to software misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Microsoft 365 Lighthouse Integration with Microsoft Defender for Business for IT service providers to view security events between customers.

Finally, this is good news for both small and medium-sized businesses to defend against cybercriminals.