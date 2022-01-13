Getting back with an ex, pros and cons according to psychology.

Upon returning from a trip to Uruguay, Belen Rodriguez at the airport she found one of her former historians waiting for her, Stefano De Martino. There were also plenty of paparazzi with him who filmed them as they made their way to the exit, chatting like old friends. The gossip has gone wild embroidering on an alleged backfire between the two, who were married, had a child and then started new relationships (Belen also had another child, Luna Marì, from perhaps-ex-partner Antonino Spinalbese). The American paparazzi colleagues, in the same hours, found a similar story on their hands: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, after announcing the breakup, they were seen together in Miami. Finally, it is useless to call into question the award-winning couple Jennifer Lopez – Ben Affleck, which has already abundantly demonstrated that the taste of heated soup after decades is not too bad.

Without disturbing the love life of local and overseas celebs, let’s look at ours: coming back with an ex every now and then seems like a good idea. Even if the relationship ended for important reasons, even if in the meantime water has passed under the bridge. And yes, even if it was very bad for that epilogue.

We decided to go to the source of the problem, or to the intricate mental mechanisms that push us into arms that have already held us in the past. And in this expert interview Andrea Botti, psychologist and psychotherapist (on Instagram: @psicoexplorer) let’s try to understand what lies at the basis of the popular and now internalized theorem «Some loves don’t end, they make huge turns and then they come back».

Getting back with an ex: what’s going on in our heads? Word to the psychotherapist

Million dollar question: Why do we tend to go back with people we’ve been with even though we know they might not be good for us? According to the psychotherapist it is part of our nature. It’s not that we can’t do anything about it, but in some cases the tension to look for already known holds (see: ex coming from the past) can become stronger than the alarm bells that ring in our heads.

«Let’s start from an assumption: the human being is driven, by a natural propensity to attachment, to seek safe footholds to remain in balance. We have been doing it since we were children, when the reference figures are the parents. This means that, even if a relationship makes us feel bad, even if there are no conditions to resume a story, while capturing the negative emotions that this choice generates within us, we tend to hide it. We can consider it a kind of emotional lying: a ‘story’ that we tell ourselves to get better and that de-legitimizes the negative past and the sensations we have experienced going through it “

Is there no escape, then, from the return of the flame?

«At the base of the backfires there is always the search for safety. A series of emotions cling to this that move us towards a certain behavior (in this case, going back with an ex). There is the fear of being alone. The nostalgia for a past that is remembered as an idyllic period, from which we extrapolate only the best moments because our mind is wonderfully good at bringing back to the surface what best gives it well-being “

In short, at a certain point we are convinced that that is the right choice, our mind in its various adjustments and adaptations helps us to reinforce this idea and we end up in the arms of a person who has long since left our life.

“This mechanism is called ‘confirmation bias‘and is an integral part of human nature. In practice it pushes us to confirm hypotheses that make us feel good, denying any other evidence to the contrary that instead destabilizes us ».

Translating: I know that returning with this person is not really a winning choice, considering the past and rationalizing the reasons that push me to reconnect. But I tend not to take any of this into consideration because the positive emotions that the return of the flame gives me are more comforting and pleasant than reality. Thanks, psyche.

It is important to specify at this point, according to the psychotherapist Andrea Botti, that in the toxic, manipulative and even abusive relationships the mental mechanisms that lead to returning with an ex who has hurt us both from a psychological and physical point of view are still different, deeper and more extreme. As can the consequences of this flashback and its long-term scars.

The taste of heated soup

The real question, to close this journey to the psychological origins of backfires, is only one: but then the reheated soup is really a trap, or how can we draw lessons for the future from every experience (positive or negative)?

“Yes, there are advantages. For many couples who get back together it is a way to dissect old patterns and errors, understand them and possibly not replicate them in this new phase they are going through. There are those who, getting back together after a betrayal or after an important and painful breakup, put the pieces together in a winning way. In these cases the ‘heated soup’ turns into a new dish with a different taste than the first time. The only condition: that both of them focus on what was wrong in the relationship and are willing to work on it “.

Going further, therefore, is possible. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they teach. We don’t know how it will end for them – even if their relationship seems to be galloping at full speed – but even if it doesn’t end well, they will always have a way to use this experience to improve themselves.

It is important to always remember, according to the expert, «that every time we find ourselves chasing the other, the relationship is unbalanced. It applies to all relationships, not just sentimental ones. If the body is sending us signals of discomfort and we choose to remain in that unbalanced relationship despite everything, it means that we are deliberately ignoring what the body is telling us. And that we will deal with it later, especially on an emotional level. The only way to really make a story of this kind work is to untie all the possible knots and be two: otherwise we go back to the starting point ».

