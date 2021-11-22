Gianfranco Ravasi: “Nothing in the world has managed to eradicate the sacred from the heart of man”

“Have you ever tried to imagine what would happen if Jesus Christ returned to earth?” Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi asks me at a certain point in the conversation about his latest book, “Biography of Jesus. According to the Gospels” (Raffaello Cortina Editore). I answer that no, I’ve never asked myself, but I’m curious to know how he imagines the scene. “I believe that today it would not cause any scandal: at the most, it would end up with the carabinieri in the square asking him for documents”. We have been speaking for an hour and a half in a splendid room of the Pontifical Council for Culture of the Vatican State, the ministry that Ravasi presides, when the light goes out, leaving the ministry without electricity. “Ah, lucky I don’t have to worry about how to turn on the computer,” he says. Because? “Because I still write everything by hand”. But on Twitter, where he has a very popular profile, how does he do it? “There, said”.

With the inexhaustible knowledge of the literature on the Gospel that he possesses, Ravasi’s book on Jesus shows the reader the gems that are in the text and tells how for centuries not only the Church and Christians but also atheists have not been able to ignore the confrontation with the figure of Christ witnessed by the evangelists: Sartre, Brecht, Godard, Flaiano, Pasolini, Borges and many other names on which Ravasi reflects to show the infinite ramifications of the presence of Christ in Western culture, which today seems to be at a standstill. “Do you know what is one of the hardest things I have to face? Finding great figures to deal with, both believers and atheists. The flame of faith is rare, but that of rejection of faith is also rare. To believe, not to believe: these are questions that our time does not even ask, everything fades into indifference, the social disease of our era “.

Your Eminence, what if Christ were also outdated?

Overcome by what?

From our civilization, which is no longer humanistic.

And who assures you that this is enough to make Christ obsolete?

It is a hypothesis that I submit to you.

The figure of Christ was decisive in forming a way of being human, an anthropology that we could call humanistic. There is no doubt that today things have changed enormously, to the point that many scholars define this passage with the concepts of post-humanism and, even more radically, trans-humanism. Artificial intelligence, the applications of neuroscience, genetics that operate on flexible DNA, plus the enormous digital transformation: these are all disciplines and ruptures that have upset the traditional conception of man, affirming a new anthropological model. Does this mean that Christ has become superfluous? I do not think so.

Why not?

Because people are still capable of truly falling in love.

Meaning what?

I may be a Harvard professor who specializes in dermatology, but if a woman thunders me and I fall madly in love with her, I won’t look at her skin as a network of cellular structures. Love will make me feel at one with her and nothing will be more indispensable to me than her presence. And when she is away from me I will look forward to seeing her again to try that feeling again and again. And if she is no longer there, I will feel myself vanish into insignificance. Everything will seem to me to lose its meaning. Here: the sense. No microscope is able to show its existence. Yet all lovers need it, they know that it exists, that it is true, that it is real. The experience of falling in love is an extraordinary cognitive experience. It opens inside the man and inside the woman a door that tears away from everyday life. Not all lovers call it that, but that door is a gateway to transcendence, the force that pushes you to go beyond yourself, beyond your own selfishness, rationality, calculation. As long as there is this, Christ will be possible.

Do you approach transcendence with eros?

I’m not the one to approach them.

So who?

Have you ever gone to the Church of Santa Maria delle Vittorie here in Rome?

No.

Go there and you will see a work by Bernini called ‘Ecstasy of Saint Teresa of Avila’. It depicts the moment in which the angel throws the arrow of divine love on Teresa’s body with which he wants to pierce her, similar to a Cupid. And the fulfillment that is engraved on Teresa’s face, both spiritual and physical, clearly refers to the height of the pleasure of eros, as often happens in mystical experiences.

Have you ever fallen in love?

As a boy, yes, I fell in love with a classmate. I saw it again when I was ordained a Cardinal. I didn’t recognize her right away. Too much time has passed since then. The direction of my love then took other paths. God, Christ, the Church. But love is always love. Only a person who has experienced true love – whatever the object of his love, a woman, another man, an idea – can understand Christ’s words to his disciples: “No one has a greater love than this : to lay down his life for his friends “. That is, for the people he loves.

But is the word of Christ really compatible with our world?

What do you mean?

That when Christ says to the rich man “sell everything you have and give it to the poor, and you will have a treasure in heaven”, rende most of us, more or less wealthy citizens, inadequate to his message.

The existential approach to the word of Christ is not an easy way out. The Christian word is full of edges. It is scandal. It is a word that shakes and contradicts the world and its logic. It is not the pacified word that even we men of the Church sometimes communicate. ‘I have come to bring not peace, but a sword’ says Jesus.

Do you think that words arouse this today?

More and more rarely. This is the limit of the ‘secular age’, as Charles Taylor calls it. Not only Christ, but even Nietzsche, Marx: who could remain indifferent to their word? Today the scandal is reduced to the category of gossip. It is no longer the prerogative of genius, in art, literature, philosophy. Everything is calculated and measured. The immeasurable is excluded a priori. But woe betide when a society lacks the prophets, the voices that claw the conscience of man.

What is it that shakes hers?

I went to see Roberto Longhi’s Caravaggio collection, on display at the Capitoline Museums in Rome. The vision haunted me for days. The constant reverse of light in shadow, the inexorable entrance of death even in the most blinding splendor, beauty and transience. Nobody can come out unscathed from the encounter with a painting by Caravaggio.

Do you know that there are those who say that even art should be careful not to offend the sensibility of the beholder?

I agree if this means that art must not offend anyone, but not if it means giving art the task of reassuring. Art must tear us away from our certainties. Otherwise what art is it? Paul Klee said that art does not represent the visible, but the invisible that is in the visible. And here we return to the Gospel.

Because?

Because without the Gospel – but I would add: even without the Bible – sixty percent of the works exhibited in the main European museums would be simply incomprehensible. Like many Shakespeare plays. Like all Dante. Like Bach. Umberto Eco wondered why Italian students should know everything about Homeric heroes and nothing about sacred texts. He was right. It is like amputating them of one of the two roots of our civilization.

Is it true, as the CEI said, that the Gospel would be incompatible with the no vax idea?

The Gospel does not speak of vaccines, but gives a commandment: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’. There is no doubt that when I do not vaccinate myself and expose myself and the other to contagion, that is also to the possibility of illness and death, I am not loving myself or my neighbor. In this sense it can be said that from the Gospel comes, as a corollary, an incompatibility with the idea of ​​not getting vaccinated.

When did you read the Gospel for the first time?

I grew up in Brianza, within a social structure – not only family – deeply Catholic. To make her understand: if a helicopter had taken off with a camera on Sunday morning, at the time of mass, it would have filmed a swarm of people who slowly converged towards the center of the city and then slipped into the church. My first encounter with the Gospel was mediated by this environment. Then came the reading in Greek and later the specialist study.

Today, however, kids are growing up with the iPhone.

What does this mean?

Who are more inclined to believe in the omnipotence of the network.

But God and the digital are not necessarily in contradiction.

Tell me why.

Take Steve Jobs’ famous speech, the one everyone remembers the ending: ‘Stay foolish, stay hungry’. Well, even in that discourse, faith is fundamental. ‘Never lose faith’ says Steve Jobs. And he insists: ‘You must always believe in something’.

But don’t you think that the places of worship of the Prophet Jobs are the Apple centers?

Maybe.

With all its own sacred iconography.

But this, all the more, proves what I was telling her.

Meaning what?

That even the most avant-garde digital experiment needs the icon of an apple with a bite that immediately refers to the book of Genesis, and this is because it cannot give up another dimension, a religious dimension.

Even if totally bent on marketing?

But that’s not the data that matters most.

So what does it matter?

That nothing in the world has yet managed to eradicate the sacred from the heart of man.