Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: a timeline of their relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a lot since the start of their on-and-off relationship.

The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple’s first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “Trying to put into words how I feel right now would be an impossible task. »

We Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that the British model and crooner were expecting their first child. “She always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” a source said. We exclusively from the then-pregnant star.

Hadid and Malik’s romance began in a very traditional way in November 2015. “I just asked him [out]. It was pretty simple,” he recalled on SiriusXM. The morning mash-up in December 2016. “A gentleman never tells all the details! But, yeah, we met and we talked, and we went on a date.

Two months later, the singer premiered the music video for his debut solo single, “Pillowtalk,” and it featured none other than his new girlfriend. The budding couple continued to publicize their relationship that spring, appearing in an April 2016 broadcast for vogue and make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala weeks later.

Hadid and Malik first separated in June 2016, but they got back together within days. From then on, their romance was full steam ahead — at least for a few years.

“We try not to think about [dating in the spotlight] too much,” said the former bander We exclusively in September 2017. “There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people’s lives. I’m just focusing on my relationship and trying to do good with my girlfriend and she does it with me, and we hope for the best, like we all do!

The couple broke up for the second time in March 2018, but again the breakup didn’t last very long. They reunited a month later, only to go their separate ways in January 2019.

During their year-long hiatus, Hadid had a two-month fling with the bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. Malik, meanwhile, wrapped up the promotional campaign for his album Icarus Falls and calve the rest of the year.

We announced in January 2020 that the lovebirds were back together after “trying to make it work” for several months. They welcomed Khai nine months later, but multiple sources have confirmed We in October 2021 that the pair broke up again.

Scroll down for a look back at Malik and Hadid’s romance.