Gigi Hadid is officially in her weird girl era

If you Google “weird girl aesthetic,” you’ll see plenty of photos of Bella Hadid wearing “ugly” early 2000s trends, like long skirts and sheer scarves. Although her younger sister is essentially the face of this look, Gigi emulates the same anti-fashion fearlessness to embrace her “weird” side.

According to TikTok, the look is all about unashamedly embracing maximalism — layering bright colors, mixing different textures and patterns, and piling on kitsch accessories reminiscent of 2000-era Claire’s. Similar to Japanese street style Harajuku, the girl’s aesthetic strange mixes various trends to find your own style among the seemingly endless list of “cores”.

In an effortless take on the weird girl look, Hadid brought her own laid-back energy to the loud aesthetic. Photographed in New York’s most fashionable neighborhood, SoHo, the model wore a one-of-a-kind knit cardigan covered in stripes and plaid prints. The whimsical crop was designed by Erika Maish and sells for $450.

From there, she accessorized the look with classic black Converse, a two-tone felt bucket hat, circular sunglasses and a Loro Piana clutch that retails for $1,975. Also worth noting: a rainbow beaded phone chain, bringing back memories of summer camp friendship bracelets.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

You can easily recreate Hadid’s look with these quirky alternatives for girls.

Recreate Gigi’s SoHo look