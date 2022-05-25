Gigi Hadid proves swimsuits can be worn off the beach

At the beginning of May, Gigi Hadid collaborated with her childhood friend Francesca Aiellothe founder of the brand Frankies Bikinis, on a capsule collection of swimwear and beachwear. The two women posed wearing ruffled bikinis, retro-style one-piece swimsuits and other unique garments created with reference to the country style and cabincore.

Gigi Hadid dares the swimsuit in town

During the launch of the capsule in New York, Gigi Hadid demonstrated that the collection was not limited to the beach. The model wore a swimsuit from the capsule, decorated with a soft pattern mixing deer, trees and wildflowers, a print she chose in a nod to her life as a mother with her daughter Khai. “Creating this collection has been so special, there are so many details we have incorporated into each piece that are personal, whether in reference to my friendship with Frank or my intimate life”she previously told vogue.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: Gigi Hadid arrives at the launch event for her bikini line ‘Gigi x Frankies Bikinis’ on May 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Gotham

Subtle tribute

Gigi Hadid wore the swimsuit as a bodysuit, pairing it with cream-colored low-rise pants, a shirt that only covered her arms and shoulders, matching skinny heels, and crystal jewelry that she layered. She also paid a subtle tribute to her friend Virgil Ablohwho died last year, and carried in his hand a bright blue monogrammed clutch signed Louis Vuittonfrom the fall-winter 2020 collection that we owe to the late designer.

Like Gigi Hadid proves it, swimsuits can be worn at the beach and beyond.

Translation by Sophie Brindel