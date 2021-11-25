Gimbe: cases have been growing for 5 weeks, pressure on hospitals rises – Healthcare

In 18 Provinces there are over 150 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Trieste (674), Gorizia (492), Bolzano (442), Forlì-Cesena (311), Padua (274), Rimini (249), Aosta (248), Ravenna (214), Treviso (213), Venice (213), Vicenza (200), Pordenone (186), Udine (183), Fermo (172), Ascoli Piceno (166), Belluno (162), La Spezia (162 ) and Imperia (160). The monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 17-23 November 2021 reveals this. “When the incidence exceeds 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants – comments Nino Cartabellotta, Gimbe president – the directors must decide on any targeted restrictions to stem the spread”.

For the fifth consecutive week, the number of new weekly cases increased nationally (+ 27%) with a daily average more than quadrupled if we compare the 2,456 infections recorded on 15 October with the 9,866 recorded on 23 November. This was revealed by the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 17-23 November 2021, compared to the previous one. The increase affects, with wide variations, all regions except Basilicata and drags up the curves on the hospital front: hospitalizations with symptoms grow by 15.8% (4,597 compared to 3,970) and intensive care by 16, 4% (560 vs 481).