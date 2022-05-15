Giorgio Chiellini leaves Juventus and already knows his next destination in the MLS

Giorgio Chiellini will not continue neither in Juventus nor in Serie A. The Italian defender ends his stage in the transalpine championship, in search of new challenges outside his country.

That challenge will be MLS and, specifically, the state of California. Chiellini will head to Los Angeles to play for LAFC, Italian media report where to coincide with the Mexican Carlos Vela.

The 37-year-old player would have already met with Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, to inform him of his departure and that he will set course for the American soccer league.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Californian team would have offered a salary of less than two million dollars. The defender rejected major economic proposals from China to play in the United States.

The Italian media also publishes that the agreement will become official between the beginning of June and the end of July, weeks after the end of the European football season.

Come gi sapete questa sar la mia ultima stagione in bianconero.

Per tutti voi tifosi che semper semper stati al mio fianco, vi aspetto Monday will be allo Stadium or da casa per gioire e festeggiare con me tutti questi anni di passione bianconera.

I saw voglio bene George pic.twitter.com/iTceNMNeZr ? Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) May 12, 2022

“I regret leaving the first season without titles in 10 years. I leave my place to the youngest. Next year I won’t be here“, communicated the defending champion of the European Championship.

“I haven’t decided what I’ll do next, but I’m happy to leave at a high level, although I dreamed of doing it lifting a trophy,” concluded Chiellini without giving any clues about his future.