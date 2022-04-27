Giorgio Palù: “Covid may have come out of Chinese laboratories, they wanted to simulate a spontaneous mutation”

The president of Aifa Giorgio Palù and a laboratory with a researcher

Giorgio Palù, microbiologist, virologist and president of the Italian drug agency (Aifa), in his latest book, «At the origin. The virus that changed our lives ”underlines the importance of rewinding the tape and reflecting on what has happened in the two years since the outbreak of the pandemic.





Why this need?

«I tried to take a step back, to explain the origins and evolution of viruses and Sars-CoV-2 in particular. In the months of the pandemic, there was an infodemic saga, a bulimia of information that I believe has shocked public opinion. Virology is a serious science, very close to the exact sciences (mathematics, chemistry, physics). An important discipline because viruses are part of us, they have accompanied us throughout evolution, and they are the most represented microbial elements capable of replication on the planet ».

What is the root cause of the spread of Sars-Cov-2 from which Covid-19 disease originated on a global scale?

“Today we do not have the evidence that irrefutably demonstrates how the pandemic originated, whether from a spillover of the virus from bat to man occurred in nature or, vice versa, from a laboratory spillover, for accidental causes, as has already happened for other agents highly contagious pathogens. In my book, I leave the field open to discussion on how the Coronavirus spread “.

You accredit the second thesis in a recent scientific article. What is not convincing about the hypothesis according to which the origin of the pandemic would be a spillover that occurred in nature?

There are several reasons. First, in the Sars-Cov-2 genome, and in particular in the gene that encodes the Spike protein, there is a unique sequence, not present in any other beta-coronavirus or sequenced viral genome. It encodes four amino acids (Prra) essential for viral infectivity and pathogenicity towards our species. Said gene portion is subjected to positive Darwinian selection, remaining in all the variants originating from the Wuhan prototype. Second, Sars-Cov-2, while 97% identical to RaTG-13, a betacoronavirus that infects the bat Rhinolophus affinis in South Asia, has lost the ability to infect bat cells. RaTG-13, then, has its environmental niche at a distance of thousands of kilometers from Wuhan and from the high-protection laboratory where it has long been cultivated. Furthermore, no intermediate animal host has yet been found that allowed the virus to pass from the natural host to humans. The truth about SARS-CoV-2’s proximal origin could only come from China, where the virus originated. However, the Chinese authorities have been reluctant with three commissions sent by the WHO to Wuhan and have never delivered the virus prototypes studied in Wuhan, nor the laboratory records “.

What, on the other hand, would suggest that the virus has escaped from the Wuhan laboratory?

“The possibility remains open that this virus passed from animal to man due to a laboratory accident. It does not take sophisticated genomic cutting and sewing operations to modify the virus of an animal species and make it capable of infecting humans. It is enough to replicate it on human cells for repeated passages, as had already happened in 1977 with the H1N1 influenza virus (at the origin of the so-called Russian flu, ed), developed in a laboratory of the then Soviet Union ».

What could have been the aim of such a research?

«I think an attempt has been made to demonstrate in the laboratory what can happen in nature with a spontaneous mutation. To clarify, therefore, what conditions are necessary and sufficient for an animal virus with pre-pandemic potential to be able to make the leap of species. A noble aim pursued by scientific research in the field of evolutionary biology, to prevent future pandemic emergencies ».

Are types of experiments allowed?

“In 2014, when I was president of the European society of virology, it was decided at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington to ban research on the genetic manipulation of influenza viruses with pandemic potential (such as the avian influenza virus H5N1 ). However, Coronaviruses were excluded from the ban, because they did not have an animal model at the time. However, experiments of this kind could be carried out under conditions controlled by responsible bodies, in high protection laboratories (Bsl4), guaranteeing monthly visits to the laboratories where the research is carried out, keeping an accurate account of the operations performed and informing the ‘public opinion”.

What is the piece still lacking to prove the causes of the origin of the pandemic?

«To date we know the distal origin of Sars-CoV-2 (the bat) but the certain identification of a viral strain capable of infecting both bat and man is still missing. To prevent further spillovers, it is therefore important to also know the proximal origin, which explains where and how the genetic recombination took place ».

A category that has acquired a central role during the pandemic is that of experts and virologists. Was their contribution effective or do you think there was an overexposure of the category?

«In my book I deal with the theme of communication that accompanied the pandemic. Many experts have been accredited to the media limelight who have often contradicted their own positions or contradicted each other, disorienting public opinion. Sometimes alarmism has been chased, others even minimalism of information. Here, these excesses are certainly not served, but they have created uncertainty, confusion and sometimes panic. In my opinion, scientific communication must be neutral, institutional. As has happened abroad: in the United States with the immunologist Anthony Fauci, with Christian Drosten in Germany, and with Sir Christopher Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance in England ».

What can we expect in the coming months?

«The data on the spread of Covid-19 in Europe are encouraging. The pandemic appears to be decreasing, both in incidence and severity, and in the burden on health systems. I believe the virus will become endemic, like pandemic influenza viruses and other coronaviruses that have come from the animal world. It is hoped that this transition can take place this year, provided that no new variants arise ».

Speaking of vaccines, don’t you think that the one studied two years ago is now outdated, with the new variants capable of piercing the cover?

“No, it is still very useful if the third dose is performed, which confers 90% protection from severe disease and 50% -60% from infection for several months. Clearly, over time, this immunity will wane and vaccines prepared on the new variants in circulation will need to be prepared. Or, as we are studying, pan-coronavirus vaccines, capable of preventing infections from all betacoronaviruses ».

Can Italy be competitive in this race towards the creation of new vaccines?

«To date we don’t have an Italian vaccine. Germany has it, as do France, the UK and Spain. However, the quality of scientific research in Italy is high. Selected investments would be needed, as is happening with the creation of a vaccination hub that brings together basic research, applied research, universities and the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, some States are spending a lot of resources on evolutionary virology, to study the virus at the human-animal-environment interface, in order to predict possible pandemic risks. This too would be a crucial investment for our country ».

On the front of anti-Covid restrictive measures, Italy is proving to be more cautious than other countries. An example is the choice not to remove the obligation to wear a mask at school. It’s reasonable?

“The British, French and Dutch have removed the masks in the classroom and the comforting fact is that it has not led to a worsening of the situation (Trentino is evaluating a similar measure, ed). As I think it is, caution wants that indoors, where there is no air recirculation and where there is a crowd, it is good to be cautious and keep the masks on for a little longer “.