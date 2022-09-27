Girls make murder pact against their families in Texas

Helpline: The Department of Mental Health of the Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic has an information line on depression at 809-544-4223

Two girls agreed to kill their relatives and pets and then flee together to Georgia, a deal that was fulfilled by one of them, who shot her father in the abdomen and attempted suicide with a shot to the head in Weatherford, outside Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas), the Parker County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 12-year-old girl was found by police officers lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the head and a gun under her body, while her 38-year-old father was found with a wound to the abdomen inside of your home.

The Sheriff’s Office presumes that the minor shot her father, ran away from the house and then shot herself. Both the man and the girl are hospitalized, but the agents have not given more details as it is a case involving two minors.

The authorities explained that the shots were part of a assassination pact that the girl did with another a few weeks before.

The other girl is a resident of Lufkin, about 230 miles southeast of Weatherford.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girls planned the deaths of their families and pets with the aim of fleeing to Georgia after committing the acts.

The Lufkin girl was accused of planning the murder of her father, but she did not commit the crime. “Due to the injuries, the age of the minors and the sensitive nature of the case, the information released will be limited,” the Sheriff’s Office said.