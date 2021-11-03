Giro d’Italia: away from Budapest on May 6th. Here are the first three stages

In 2022 we start in Hungary: the Corsa rosa was presented, which starts from abroad for the 14th time in history

The Giro d’Italia 2022 restarts from abroad, for the fourteenth time in the history of the Corsa Rosa (the last time from Jerusalem in 2018). After the changes in 2020 due to the pandemic, which originally provided for the start of the 103 edition from Budapest, the return to Hungary for the Great Start includes two stages in line and an individual time trial.

The start on 6 May with the Budapest – Visegrád suitable for sprinters; Saturday 7 9.2 km individual time trial in the heart of Budapest. Last stage in Hungary – Sunday 8 May – from Kaponsvár to Balatonfüred on the shores of Lake Balaton – which still winks at the sprinters, before moving to Italy. Monday 9 first day of rest of the Corsa Rosa.

The stages – Stage 1, Budapest-Visegrad 195 km (difference in altitude 900 meters). Slightly undulating stage across the plain north of the capital to skirt the Slovakian border marked by the Danube, an imposing and constant presence in this area. We touch upon some prestigious locations such as Székesfehérvár and Esztergom with its imposing basilica. Challenging finish once you have left the Danube bank. From the center of Visegrád it goes up for about 5 km at 5% up to the royal castle where the first Maglia Rosa will be awarded at the end of an increasingly narrow sprint.

Stage 2, Budapest-Budapest 9.2 km (difference in altitude 150 m). Entirely small town that connects the Hungarian capital from Pest to the historic center of Buda. Departure from the Heroes’ square to head straight towards the Danube which separates the two souls of the city. A series of turns punctuate the route until you reach the riverside and parade in front of the Neo-Gothic Parliament before crossing the Danube and walking along the parallel bank. Leaving the river, the final stretch begins (peaks at 14% in the first part) which, partly paved, leads to the square of Buda where the finish is located.

Stage 3, Kaposvar-Balatonfured 201 km (difference in altitude 890 m). Stage of Lake Balaton, the Hungarian Sea. After a first part in which through slight undulations you approach the lake you reach Nagykanizsa and then Hévíz with its thermal lake and there you go through the Balaton region. The landscape is called the Provence of Hungary and has ups and downs of volcanic origin that characterize the path in that part. Last 50 km along the coast with only the very short roughness of Tihany Abbey. Almost no bends finish for the first sprint of the compact group.

