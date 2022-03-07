Global Observatory – Putin’s War

Why has President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered a military intervention on the territory of Ukraine? What are his strategic goals? What does this action imply in its relations with the Western world, that is, with the United States and the European Union?

?Despite the fact that this recent military occupation of Ukraine is just the latest in a series of events that have been taking place since 2004, the truth is that the origin of this conflict must be located, beyond the situation, in the fall of the so-called popular democracies in Eastern Europe and in the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), in 1991. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, which occurred without a single shot being fired or a bomb being dropped , 15 new sovereign and independent States emerged. Among them, the Russian Federation, presided over by Boris Yeltsin, which is the one with the largest territory, population, economic capacity and military power.

?Although it extends from Eastern Europe to the Pacific Ocean, with a land area twice the size of the United States, the disappearance of the Soviet Union reduced the scope of its borders at the time of the beginning of the Romanov dynasty , more than 400 years ago.

?For Vladimir Putin, a former KGB intelligence officer who became president of his country in 1999, the breakup of the Soviet Union represented the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.

?As a consequence of this, Russia’s objective was to rise from the economic ruin in which it was buried, to build economic, political and military integration mechanisms with the former Soviet republics and to reposition itself as a power on the international scene.

?In the vision of its leaders, the convulsion would be something transitory and the lost territories, reincorporated. Thus, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was created, with the participation of 12 post-Soviet states and agreements were signed for collective defense, economic union and the creation of a free trade area.

At the center of that community would be Russia, with absolute control of the nuclear arsenal of the Soviet era, with great wealth in oil and gas, with veto power in the Security Council of the United Nations (UN); member of the G-8; of the World Trade Organization and associated with the Euro-Atlantic institutions of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Conflicting Visions

?In a certain sense, the gradual rehabilitation of post-Soviet Russia was achieved, paradoxically, with the support and collaboration of the United States and the European Union. This was the case in the periods of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin, but also at the beginning of the current Putin era.

?There was a bet on the idea that Russia would make a transition from a model of socialist economy (or planned economy) to another of a market economy; and that it would be politically organized according to the liberal democratic system of the Western world.

?On the Russian side there was also cooperation with the United States. Vladimir Putin was one of the first heads of state to show solidarity with the great homeland of Lincoln, when the terrorist attacks of September 11 took place. Later, he authorized the use of military bases in Central Asia so that US planes could fly to Afghanistan.

?There were, however, in the United States, those who called for caution in the face of this policy of rapprochement with post-Soviet Russia. This was the case, for example, of one of the luminaries of North American geopolitical thought, Zbigniew Brzezinski, who stated that it was a mistake to treat Russia as an ally, when on the contrary, it had been the loser of the cold war; that historical amnesia could not be incurred; and that what was appropriate in the post-Soviet space was regional stability based on geopolitical pluralism.

?To tell the truth, the disagreements between the United States, Europe and Russia arose when, in the post-Cold War period, two conflicting visions began to confront each other: that of NATO, with its expansion plans towards Eastern Europe; and the one linked to the Eurasian Union, the great project of Vladimir Putin.

?For two decades, NATO opened its doors to former members of the Warsaw Pact, both in Eastern Europe and to the former Soviet republics. Such actions by the transatlantic military alliance naturally dismayed Russia. But the discomfort grew when Georgia and Ukraine, two pillars of regional geopolitics, began to turn towards the West.

Putin’s Strategy

?What is Russia demanding from the United States, Europe and NATO to put an end to the current war?

?In the two draft agreements to reform the security architecture in Europe, Moscow makes several demands on NATO. First, end all eastward expansion, especially of future membership of former Soviet republics such as Ukraine; second, withdraw Western troops from Eastern European countries; and third, to return to the United States the short- and medium-range nuclear missiles deployed in Europe.

?By making these requests, Russia knew in advance that they could not be satisfied by the Western powers, at the risk of falling into an unstrategic act of political, diplomatic and military weakness.

?For some, the inadmissibility of the petitions constitutes the pretext for the military incursion. This being the case, it would be necessary to start from the premise that the military intervention in Ukrainian territory not only seeks to stop NATO’s expansion into the post-Soviet space, which would be understandable, but also to apply the strategy of consolidating Russia as a regional power.

?In its foreign policy, Moscow places special emphasis on what it calls “the near abroad”, which are the former Soviet republics. Faced with these demands, from the “distant foreigner”, respect for their sphere of influence or vital space.

?But, in addition, it aspires to the political reconfiguration of what the Soviet Union was. Promotes a neo-Soviet nationalism. It seeks to create the Eurasian Union, which is not only a project of economic integration or commercial cooperation, but a true political project of converting Russia into a true world power.

?That is the great dream of Putin. Resurrect the corpse of the Soviet Union. But despite all his audacity, he fails to understand that this is no longer possible. In the crystallization of that dream he finds himself with the opposition of the other former Soviet republics, the severe sanctions that will shake his economy, as well as that of the rest of the world; and the international isolation in which he finds himself for having defied reason and having lost his sense of prudence.