Golden Globes 2023: review the nominees for “Best Actress”

For this 2023 edition of the Golden Globesactresses go for glory in the film and television categories, in a contest that will feature mostly female presenters, after criticism for the lack of inclusion and diversity.

Zendaya, Jean Smart, Jennifer Coolidge, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh resonate as the names of choice among the 96 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), as well as for the first time, 103 international voters.

Below, review the complete list of actresses who will rub shoulders with the award at the ceremony which will take place on January 10 in its usual setting, the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

WHO ARE THE NOMINATES FOR “BEST ACTRESS” AT THE GOLDEN GLOBE?

TV

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Fifth Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is In Trouble”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under The Banner Of Heaven”)

Niecy Nash (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

CINEMA

Best Actress in a Movie

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Big Leo”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)