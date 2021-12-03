Goldman Sachs opens to cryptocurrency lending

There first cryptocurrency was born in 2009 and is called Bitcoin: both the technology and the virtual currency have the same name and are characterized by the decentralization which will then become the trademark of all the others. Precisely this decentralization makes the environment hacker-proof and, to date, Bitcoin is not only the oldest cryptocurrency on the market, but is experiencing moments of great revaluation despite the past. To date, the most profound changes come directly from Goldman Sachs Group, the leading company in the world of investments and trading.

What Goldman Sachs established

Already recently, Goldman Sachs had let the world know that a virtual currency like Bitcoin would be considered for hedging, or guaranteeing monetary hedges for risky investments. But, even more recently, is the news that could also be considered a collateral in the event of loans or other financial maneuvers of a certain complexity (for further information go here).

A collateral is nothing more than a sort of substitute asset to guarantee, for example, a loan that has not been successful: already in the coming months, the Bitcoin’s bullish stance could become a reality as used as repurchase agreement (or securities to be disbursed immediately with the promise to buy them back at a higher price later) by banks that have to honor a creditor.

At a time when cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more tangible and with values ​​almost equal to basic commodities like gold, Bitcoin could really lead countries like the United States to base part of the economy on this historic virtual currency. It is only necessary to tackle the problem linked to the regulator of the markets, but the road already seems quite clear in this sense.

All the potential of Bitcoin in online trading

Generally, Bitcoin is already used to do classic trading operations which also lead to concrete satisfactions for traders: provided you operate on platforms regulated by official bodies such as Cysec and Consob, you can begin to become familiar with this cryptocurrency starting from a Demo or virtual account, which will allow you to perfectly simulate all major investments but without ever using real money: a form of training without time limits that can then lead to other interesting forms of investment.

As, for example, with i CFDs or contracts for difference, thanks to which you can have an advantage even if the coin is down on the market: first of all, you need to study the trend of Bitcoin and establish in advance whether, over time, it will have a long (bullish) or short ( bearish). A correct forecast will correspond to an eventual income.

Another possibility is represented by the copy trading, a form of automatic trading that is convenient for both professional and novice traders: it is a question of preferring one or more popular investors proposed by the broker and set up your account to literally follow in the footsteps of every single investment. The advantages are many: you do not need to invest time studying the markets (and many excellent brokers still provide timely trading signals, detailed technical analysis of the current market), you can observe the moves of the best by learning from them and, finally, you can have a few more chances of success.

Generally speaking, Bitcoin has experienced ups and downs, just like many other financial assets, in its “career”. But, precisely because it has been present for longer, it is even easier to predict its trend, for experts in the sector, especially when it comes to re-evaluated to lead to new financial horizons.