GOOD DEAL Kendall Jenner: she loves a super cute bikini for less than 100€… it has all the assets

The penultimate of Kardashian-Jenner clan living her best life this summer! Between his romance with NBA player Devin Booker, his escapades on paradise islands and the success of 818, her brand of tequila, Kendall Jenner has nothing to complain about. And besides, it’s all smiles that she recently shared a photo of her on Instagram. Sitting cross-legged on her bath towel, Kendall Jenner displays a mine of perfect holidays. But for us, what catches our fashionista gaze is her pretty, absolutely adorable gingham check swimsuit!

Kendall Jenner’s gingham swimsuit comes from the Fruity Booty brand

An ultra-flattering half-cup bikini top, a high-cut bottom that lengthens the legs and slims the hips…. Kendall Jenner seems to have found the swimsuit that perfectly highlights her slender and athletic figure. And icing on the cake, it is super crunchy. This two-piece that reminds us Brigitte Bardot’s iconic dresses comes from the British brand Fruity Booty. This label specializing in vintage-style swimsuits of all kinds, offers different models. Obviously, the gingham check is one of the key pieces in the collection.

Kendall Jenner fell for her retro look and its heart-shaped yokes that connect the straps to the bra. We find this very cute little detail on the bottom of the bikini. We spotted the model on the web and there are three good news: the first is that it is still available. The second is that we can choose the size for the top but also for the bottom. This is the ideal way to find a made-to-measure jersey. Finally, the third good news is that Kendall Jenner’s bikini costs less than 100 euros. And to adopt a star look at the beach, there is no better!