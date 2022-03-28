Good fats, what foods have them? – Health

Many people can be self-conscious about food, for example, they prefer to avoid those that have excess fat. Thus they believe that they maintain a figure and, most importantly, a state of full health.

However, for the experts, not all fats should be ‘demonized’, since there are some that are essential for your diet because of the amount of nutrients they can provide.

What types of fats exist?

As the United States National Library of Medicine notes on its website, “It is essential to eat some fat, although it is also harmful to eat too much.” That is why you know how to differentiate them and know in which foods you can find the so-called ‘good fats’.

There are the Saturated fats that are present in butter, cream, ice cream, cheese or milk. In general, they are found in animal products such as those mentioned.

Those are the ones should be avoided because they raise cholesterol level“a soft, waxy substance that can cause clogging or blockage of the arteries,” according to the cited health entity, which in turn can put you at risk of a heart attack or a series of other health problems.

Butter, milk, among others, are part of the saturated fats.

On the other hand, have trans fats, rated as the worstand that they are in “vegetable fats, certain margarines, crackers and cookies, snack foods, and other foods made or fried with partially hydrogenated oils.”

Instead, there are the unsaturated or ‘good’ fats, which you are advised to eat. According to the portal of the American Cancer Society, these are found mostly in nuts, seeds, fish or fruits.

What foods are the ‘good’ fats in?

Unsaturated are divided into two camps: polyunsaturated and monounsaturated. The former are found, for example, in dried fruits (walnuts or almonds), soybeans, peanuts or fish.

Nuts have ‘good’ fats.

“Polyunsaturated fats can have benefits for the heart, but unlike monounsaturated fats, these should not exceed 6% of the total energy for the day,” commented Anabel Aragón, nutrition expert, in a talk with the news agency ‘EFE ‘.

For their part, the monounsaturated They are the most advisable, according to Aragón, because they reduce the level of cholesterol in the body. They can be found in nuts, avocados, olive oil or olives.

“Monounsaturated fats should always be the majority in any diet and can constitute between 15 and 20 percent of the total energy of the day, that is why we always promote olive oil a lot, both for seasoning raw and for cooking”, the expert specified.

As explained, Specialists recommend reducing trans and saturated fats so that in the future you are not involved in serious health problems due to the diet you may have changed.

Of course, remember to go to health professionals to guide you in your nutritional process.

