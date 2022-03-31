goodbye action hero

New York, US

Bruce Willis retires from the performance after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced yesterday.

In a statement posted on Willis’s Instagram account, the 67-year-old actor’s family said that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that the condition is affecting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is retiring from the career that has meant so much to him,” says the statement signed by Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and their five daughters, Rumer, Scout. , Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

NOT EASY

“We are going through this as a strong family unit, and we wanted to let his fans know because we know how much he means to you, how much you mean to him,” they said. “As Bruce always says, ‘enjoy life,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Aphasia usually occurs after a stroke or head injury, but it can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or disease that causes degenerative damage. It is mainly treated with language therapy and learning of non-verbal means of communication.

The actor has the unconditional support of his family.

40 YEARS OF CAREER

The news about Willis, one of the actors Hollywood’s most beloved, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade run has generated more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Willis worked constantly and frequently. Recognized for films such as “Die Hard” (“Hard to kill”), “Pulp Fiction” (“Violent times”) and “The Sixth Sense” (“The sixth sense”), Willis has produced thrillers in recent years that were direct to video Last year he starred in a staggering eight movies. Most were released without much fanfare, such as “Cosmic Sin” (“Cosmic Invasion”), “Out of Death” (“No escape”) and “Deadlock”.

More recently, Willis starred in “Gasoline Alley” and “A Day to Die,” which premiered in early March. The actor has already filmed at least six more movies set for release in 2022 and 2023, including “Die Like Lovers,” “Corrective Measures,” and “The Wrong Place.”

According to the specialized portal IMDb, Willis still has nine projects to release, including: Soul Assasin, with Dominic Purcell; White Elephant, with Olga Kurylenko and Paradise City, with John Travolta.

BOX OFFICE KING

Bruce Willis, considered one of the actors blockbuster in Hollywood and an emblem of action films, is withdrawing from the performance and public life due to a disease that affects parts of the brain that control language (both reading, writing and being able to express oneself), its name: aphasia.

ITS FOOTPRINTS

Bruce Willis stood out on television alongside Cybill Shepherd in the series “Luz de Luna”, with which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1987.

He achieved notoriety as an action figure thanks to his portrayal of John McClane in “Die Hard” (1988), a film that had three other installments.

It was directed by Quentin Tarantino in “Pulp Fiction”, where he shared credits with John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson.

He continued to embody action characters in blockbuster productions such as the dystopian “12 Monkeys”, “Armageddon” and “The Fifth Element”.

In 1999 he left this type of character and played a child psychologist in the suspense tape “The Sixth Sense”, conquering the critics and the audience.

With credits in more than one hundred productions, the American actor received another Emmy in 2000 for his participation in the series “Friends”.

Following hits like the sci-fi film “Looper: Assassins of the Future” (2012) and the thriller “Glass” (2019), Willis has appeared in several low-budget films in the last two years.