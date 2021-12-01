Goodbye miners: Ethereum’s great ‘proof of stake’ revolution to become green and super fast

It’s time for big changes for Ethereum, decentralized and open-source blockchain created in 2014 by programmer Vitalik Buterin and from which the related cryptocurrency Ether was born, now second in market capitalization only to Bitcoin.

Big changes are taking place at Ethereum. Perhaps the most important is theabandonment of “miners” that track and validate transactions on the world’s most used blockchain network. Miners are the heart of a system known as proof of work that was pioneered by Bitcoin and adopted by Ethereum. But the proof of work system has always been heavily criticized for its environmental impact considering that Bitcoin miners today use as much electricity as a nation as large as Chile.

Towards a greener and faster system

Proof of stake, which Ethereum plans to gradually introduce over the course of 2022, will be greener and faster. But let’s go in order and try to answer a whole series of questions that arise on the subject.

First, what are ‘proof of’ systems for? Cryptocurrencies would not work without blockchain, a technology that performs the old function of keeping a record of orderly transactions over time. What is different from pen and paper records is that the ledger is shared on computers all over the world. The Blockchain must take on an unnecessary task in a world of physical money: making sure no one is able to spend a cryptocurrency token more than once by manipulating the digital ledger. Blockchains operate without a central guardian, such as a bank, who also acts as a ledger: both proof of work and proof of stake systems rely on group action to create, validate and safeguard the sequential ledger of a blockchain.

How does all this happen? In the core Bitcoin and Ethereum network today, transactions are grouped into “blocks” that are published on a public “chain”, but only after the “proof of work” verification has been performed. With Bitcoin’s software, this happens when the system compresses the data in the block into a puzzle that can only be solved through millions of potentially foolproof calculations. This work is done by miners who compete to be the first to find a solution and are rewarded with free cryptocurrency if other miners agree that it works.

What are the disadvantages of proof of work? When Bitcoin was worth a few cents, mining was cheap too. But when the value of the coin increased, something of an arms race broke out, as miners poured resources into the search for new coins. Bitcoin’s software responds to increased competition by increasing the difficulty of calculation. The resulting use of skyrocketing electricity has led to calls from environmentalists to avoid Bitcoin. It has also led to growing dominance by huge centralized mining farms, a development that has created a new vulnerability for a system designed to be decentralized. In theory, a blockchain could be rewritten by a party that controls the majority of the mining power.

What is the proof of stake system? The idea behind Ethereum’s proof of stake system is that its blockchain can be secured more simply by giving a group of people a set of incentives to collaborate. People who stake 32 Ether (1 Ether traded at nearly $ 4,300 at the end of November) will be able to become “validators”, chosen to sort transactions in a new block on the Ethereum blockchain. If a block is accepted by a committee whose members are called attesters, its validator receives Ether. But someone who tried to cheat the system could lose the coins that were staked. Ethereum’s proof of stake system is already being tested on a blockchain, called Beacon Chain, which is separate from the proof of work system; so far $ 38 billion worth of Ether has been staked there. The two blockchains are expected to merge in 2022.

What are the benefits? The move to proof of stake is thought to reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption, estimated at 45,000 gigawatt-hours per year, or a little more than New Zealand, by 99.9%. In terms of carbon footprint, it would be essentially like any other internet operation whose energy use involves nothing more than running a computer network, rather than a business that resembles a collection of gigantic digital factories. The move to proof of stake should also increase the speed of the network. This is important for Ethereum, which is already a platform for a wide range of financial and commercial transactions.

What are its vulnerabilities? Proof of stake is less tested than proof of work, the security of which has been scrutinized for more than a decade. So new vulnerabilities could be found. Its proponents think the risk is worth what it would get in terms of environmental benefits and transaction speed, as well as bringing a larger group of users into the process.