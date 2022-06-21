Goodbye to Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo because of Laura Bozzo

Laura Bozzo

June 20, 2022 3:03 p.m.

After fleeing from Mexican justice for a tax evasion scandal, Laura Bozzo saw her career revive thanks to Telemundo when they confirmed her as a participant in The House of Celebrities 2. During the first weeks she led the memes on social networks and now she would be responsible for the departure of the iconic program. Red Hot.

This was announced this Monday in the YouTube program of Jorge Carbajal Y the flip, who talked about the latest movements that are happening on the famous channel. according to their versions the production of the reality show realized the enormous rating that the Peruvian driver raises and they want to take advantage of it.

Jorge Carbajal maintained that Telemundo instead of renewing a new season of the show Al Rojo Vivostudies the possibility of giving Laura Bozzo her own program on the chain. This decision would come in handy for the controversy after running out of his show on the Imagen chain, precisely because he was in The House of Celebrities 2.

In addition, the entertainment journalist said that within Telemundo They turned to see Laura after conducting surveys about which participants gave the most to talk about in the show. Luckily for her, she is one of the great favorites for her followers, who have been able to see another facet of her more human personality, so it would not be surprising if she even won the reality show Show.

