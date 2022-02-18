Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage

– Pay at your favorite places
– Send and receive money instantly
– Earn rewards for everyday payments
– Understand your spending & improve your financial health
📱MAKE PAYMENTS FAST & EASY
Send & receive money
+ Transfer money easily to friends & family safely
+ Create a group to send and receive money for things like trips, dinner, bills, rent, and more. Google Pay will even help you do the math on who owes what.
+ Money transfers are instant and free with Google Pay balance. There are no fees if you use ACH to withdraw funds
Your shared payments stay with the group
+ When you send a payment with Google Pay, it’ll stay between you and your friends. Only the people involved in the transaction will see it.
Pay contactless
+ Pay with your phone anywhere contactless payments are accepted. Just unlock it, hold it to the reader, and go.
Connect with your favorite businesses and discover new ones
+ See businesses where you’ve used Google Pay when you open the app. Get quick access to your transactions, loyalty cards, and activate offers.
Discover nearby restaurants and order a meal
+ No need to toggle between different delivery apps. Explore places to eat, see menus, and order a meal for pickup or delivery with just a few taps.
fuel your next adventure
+ Find nearby gas stations, see prices, and pay for fuel right from the app.
Take your phone for a ride
+ Pay contactless for transit rides where available. Just add a pass or set up a card, then use your phone to ride.
shop online
+ Use Google Pay to checkout quickly and securely when you shop on websites and apps.
📈 ORGANIZE AND UNDERSTAND YOUR MONEY
Manage your money
+ See the total balance from all of your eligible accounts in one payment app, so you’ll always know exactly what’s coming in and what’s going out.
+ Get reminders about upcoming bill payments.
Stay on top of your spending
+ Get weekly summaries, track trends over time, and see what you’ve spent at every business.
All your transactions, all together
+ With your permission, you can see activity from accounts you’ve linked. Import receipts from Gmail and Google Photos and then simply search for any of them.
💵 SAVE AND GROW YOUR MONEY
Earn rewards you can use right away
+ Get cashback for things like paying and referring friends. Any money you receive will go straight to your balance so you can use it instantly.
Double down on cash back
+ Activate offers and get cashback for redeeming them – whether you use Google Pay or your plastic card. Better yet: get twice the rewards when you redeem with a cashback credit card.
Loyalty made easy
+ No more sign-up forms or punch cards. Easily enroll in loyalty and rewards programs from the app, then let Google Pay apply points and perks automatically.
🛡️ SAFER WITH GOOGLE
Authentication for every payment
+ You’ll need to use your fingerprint, pattern, PIN, or face to verify your identity each time you open the app or make a payment — only you can pay or send money
Keeping your private information safe
+ Try out a more personalized experience to see the most relevant offers from stores and get recommendations for ways to save. Turn it on or off at any time.
+ Manage and control personalization and other privacy settings like location preferences and contact syncing from settings
Your cards encrypted
+ When you pay cashless with your Android phone, Google Pay shares a unique Virtual Account Number instead of your actual card number with the business, so your payment info stays safe
Still have questions? Head over to https://support.google.com/googlepay