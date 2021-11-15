Tech

Google Stadia, better late than never: this feature was expected by many gamers

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 34 2 minutes read



Google’s cloud gaming platform has released a new update and introduces it a feature that fans have been waiting for for a long time. But what is it about?

Google Stadia is among the services most used by Google users – Androiditaly.com

Google Stadia improved their service with a stellar update and he really needed. From what we know he was much awaited by theuser, and there will surely be seen and considered a reason that concerns his own games. In particular, it is about the possibility of entering more easily in lobby of others.

In fact, the new addition has to do – for the moment – only with a few titles, like Far Cry 6 for example, but it is possible that, in the future, it may also be available in products different as well as well known and played by users.

READ ALSO: A smart and comfortable gift? Xiaomi suggests it to us

Although it has been two years since the introduction of Google Stadia, the platform, unfortunately, still has some shortcomings that need to be fixed. Among these i players signal the absence of many features basic and existing, however, in others services.

The latest feature implemented

Google Stadia, better late than never: this feature was expected by many gamers
Although new features have been introduced, practically all of them were already present, for some time, in other services – Androiditaly.com

However, Google she was not put off by criticisms and updated his application by entering a functionality which many hoped to see someday. From now on, in fact, it will be possible participate at the match of a player without having to wait to be invited.

However, as previously mentioned, it is good to remember that Stadia has introduced one new page and which is intended to report i multiplayer titles, exactly as Far Cry 6, where it is possible to participate in game sessions independently.

Recall that even if it is one special addition, the latter has already been present for years on both PlayStation than on Xbox, as well as for the PC. Unlike them, Google has decided to insert it as setting can be activated and not default, consequently we will have to do it for to be able to use it.

READ ALSO: Announced a new cooling system for smartphones, and it is signed by Xiaomi

The way it can be used is very simple and intuitive, but for the sake of accuracy we will explain it to you anyway. It will be enough to go to “Privacy Settings“, then “Your activities“, Later on”Current Game“And finally we will have to change the people who will be able to participate in our games by choosing”All players” or “Friends“.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 34 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Android, beware of PhoneSpy malware: it takes control of your phone and steals audio and video in real time

3 days ago

stay safe with Ezviz

23 hours ago

What is Rai TV +? Attention, it is different from RaiPlay and has other features

2 weeks ago

Black Friday also on the OnePlus website: smartphones at half price

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button