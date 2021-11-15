Google Stadia, better late than never: this feature was expected by many gamers

Google’s cloud gaming platform has released a new update and introduces it a feature that fans have been waiting for for a long time. But what is it about?

Google Stadia improved their service with a stellar update and he really needed. From what we know he was much awaited by theuser, and there will surely be seen and considered a reason that concerns his own games. In particular, it is about the possibility of entering more easily in lobby of others.

In fact, the new addition has to do – for the moment – only with a few titles, like Far Cry 6 for example, but it is possible that, in the future, it may also be available in products different as well as well known and played by users.

Although it has been two years since the introduction of Google Stadia, the platform, unfortunately, still has some shortcomings that need to be fixed. Among these i players signal the absence of many features basic and existing, however, in others services.

The latest feature implemented

However, Google she was not put off by criticisms and updated his application by entering a functionality which many hoped to see someday. From now on, in fact, it will be possible participate at the match of a player without having to wait to be invited.

However, as previously mentioned, it is good to remember that Stadia has introduced one new page and which is intended to report i multiplayer titles, exactly as Far Cry 6, where it is possible to participate in game sessions independently.

Recall that even if it is one special addition, the latter has already been present for years on both PlayStation than on Xbox, as well as for the PC. Unlike them, Google has decided to insert it as setting can be activated and not default, consequently we will have to do it for to be able to use it.

The way it can be used is very simple and intuitive, but for the sake of accuracy we will explain it to you anyway. It will be enough to go to “Privacy Settings“, then “Your activities“, Later on”Current Game“And finally we will have to change the people who will be able to participate in our games by choosing”All players” or “Friends“.

