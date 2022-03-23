Google’s new AI transforms a low resolution image into a high resolution image – Teach Me About Science

Like in science fiction movies, where zooming and enhancement reveals a detailed face. Now a new artificial intelligence from Google makes this a fact, based on what is known as diffusion models. Enhanced images do not exactly match the original, but those details may be imperceptible to the human eye.

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to complex computer programs that perform tasks similar to human brains, often doing so by sensing and responding to a feature in their environment. This allows him to learn to solve problems unexpectedly, recognize the nuances of speech, or display some form of human-like creativity. AI has been revolutionizing various things in technology lately, and it seems that Google remains at the forefront.

Google calls the technique natural image synthesis and, in this particular scenario, super-resolution imaging, in which a model is trained to transform a low-resolution image into a detailed, high-resolution image. Within the applications of this technique it can range from restoring old family portraits to improving medical imaging systems, explains the team.

They presented two new AI tools that push the boundaries of image synthesis quality for diffusion models: super-resolution through repeated refinements (SR3) and a model for class-driven synthesis, called Cascade Diffusion Models (CDM). .

The first, SR3 Super Resolution, works by adding noise or unpredictability to an image and then reversing the process and removing it using a neural network.

“The model is trained in an image corruption process in which noise is progressively added to a high-resolution image until only pure noise remains,” they explained. “It then learns to reverse this process, starting with pure noise and progressively removing noise to reach a target distribution by targeting the input low-resolution image.”

CDM, the second tool, are like conduits through which diffusion models, including SR3, are routed for high-quality image resolution that enhances images and makes them larger. If you want to know more about it, you can visit the Article published by Google.

The team indicated that this tool in addition to including the SR3 model in the waterfall process, also has a new data augmentation technique, which they called conditioning augmentation, which further improves the CDM sample quality results and was tested on ImageNet, a gigantic database of training images commonly used for visual object recognition research.

“Although there could be a negative impact from our work in the form of malicious uses of imaging, our work has the potential to enhance beneficial downstream applications of data, while advancing understanding of fundamental machine learning issues.” », they wrote the authors of the article.

“We see our results as a conceptual study of the image synthesis capabilities of diffusion models in their original form with a minimum of additional techniques, and we hope that our work will inspire future advances in the capabilities of diffusion models.” diffusion models.

