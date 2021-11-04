Gotham Knights, the release period may have been revealed by an image – Nerd4.life

Gotham Knights has now been presented by Warner Bros. but we still have no reference to its launch, which is why we appeal to what emerged from a ‘promotional image to hypothesize the exit period of the new action game based on the world of Batman, although it is not official.

On the official website of Jin Park, an artist who is working with Warner Bros. on the promotional campaign for Gotham Knights, has in fact emerged an apparently explicit image on the timing of the launch of the game in question: as you can see in the tweet below, the new multiplayer action game from WB Montreal could go out in the spring of 2022.

Obviously this is a not very consistent and also somewhat vague clue, given that it could be the classic placeholder on an advertising asset that will have to be used perhaps in months, but the period may be likely, considering that Gotham Knights should not be far from completion by now. .

However, also considering all the complications further that the developers and publishers are going through in this period, all the issues on expected release periods must be taken with a grain of salt, so even in this case we take the issue as a rumor.

Gotham Knights has returned to show itself recently with the trailer for the DC FanDome 2021 which was mainly narrative, with its cinematic cut. It is an action game that allows us to play Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin struggling with the Court of Owls and other threats in Gotham City. Read more about this in the preview from the Gotham Knights DC FanDome 2021.