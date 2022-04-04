Grammy 2022: Tony Succar failed to win the award for best Latin tropical album

Peruvian musician Tony Succar, nominated for the 2022 Grammy in the category of best Latin tropical album for his album “Live in Peru“, could not win the award, as could be seen during the premiere ceremony that took place on April 3 prior to the main event.

Who got the award was the legendary salsero Ruben Blades thanks to his record project “Salswing”, recorded together with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. The winners did not show up at the musical gala to collect their recognition.

Other nominees with whom Tony Succar competed at the 2022 Grammys were the El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico orchestra with its album “En Quarantine”, the Cuban artist Aymée Nuviola with “Without salsa there is no paradise” and Gilberto Santa Rosa with “Colegas” .

After winning the award, Ruben Blades He spoke from his Twitter account: “We thank those grammys for this new distinction that we receive on behalf of Panama and our music sector. We will celebrate in a big way at the Coliseo de Puerto Riconext May 14″.

Tony Succar for this 2022

In an interview with RPP News, Tony Succar He had pointed out about the big names that accompanied him in this competition: “I am the new generation. I am honored that they have named me and being there is a great honor to be nominated. Whatever happens, I am grateful”.

He also highlighted the importance of being at this music event: “I will represent Peru and here I am to say: ‘Hey, Peru is here, it’s making good music, we’re on the map as great musicians and exponents.’ these collaborations to continue growing the name of Peru”.

On the other hand, Tony Succar He commented very excited that on April 8 he will release a song by Bruno Mars. I hope I find it there [en los Grammy 2022] to show you what I’m doing. Let’s see what happens,” she said.

“I’m also working on my mother’s album and on India’s. A lot of music is coming,” he added. In addition, she assured that she plans to return to our country to offer a great concert.

