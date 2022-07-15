Grand jury accuses young man for whom a rescue was activated on Poza del Obispo beach in Arecibo

For allegedly faking a disappearance to evade a gender-based violence case, a federal grand jury yesterday, Thursday, indicted Harold Carrion Butterhis mother and his girlfriend for conspiring to communicate a false emergency alert at seaThe head of the Criminal Division of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy Henwood, reported this Friday.

The accusation comes after the Coast Guard invest over $1 million in the search on the high seas of Carrión Butter on the beach known as Poza del Obispo, in Arecibo.

It arises from the criminal file before the federal authorities that The 23-year-old was charged yesterday, Thursday, with four charges: conspiracy to communicate a false emergency alert, communicate a false distress signal, conspiring to destroy, alter, or falsify records in a federal investigation, as well as destroying, altering, or falsifying records in a federal investigation.

In addition to the young man, his mother was accused and who reported the disappearance, Justinita Butter Torresas well as Miriam Delgado Serrano, who is Carrión Butter’s girlfriend. They were also charged with various charges of giving false testimony.

The initial hearing was attended by federal magistrate Marcos E. López, who determined the detention of Carrión Butter without right to bail. The women, meanwhile, would remain free while the criminal process takes place.

If found guilty, the defendants could face sentences ranging from five years to 20 years in prison.

“It is a serious and financially costly crime. But, the most important issue is the women and men who are searching the waters and the air for a person who is not there. That is a danger, because there are moms, dads, wives, husbands, who are thought of by those people and if something bad happened and there is no need there, that is unfortunate “said the federal prosecutor at a press conference.

Prosecutor Timothy Henwood details a federal grand jury indictment of a young man for whom a rescue mission was activated in Arecibo. (David Villafane Ramos)

Meanwhile, ship captain José E. Díaz, commander of the San Juan Sector of the Coast Guard, commented that cases like this will not discourage them from joining search and rescue cases on the island in the future.

“A false rescue alert is a very delicate situation, very serious. It affects the response capacity of the agencies involved and puts at risk the life of all the personnel that is responding to this situation and that occurred in this case. I want it to be very clear to the people and the maritime community of Puerto Rico, commercial and recreational, that this situation is not going to discourage our response in future maritime emergencies. It’s important for everyone to know that the Coast Guard is always ready to respond, to rescue people in distress at sea. Of all our missions, the rescue mission is my number one priority,” he said.

For his part, the Secretary of Public Security, Alexis Torresthundered against the action of the family to report this false disappearance.

“It is a reprehensible and irresponsible act… Not only did he lie to the authorities, but he exposed each of the first responders to this incident that was not real,” he said.

Torres took the opportunity to thank all the responders who participated in the search, as well as several agents from the Arecibo Homicide Division who led the investigation into these federal indictments.

Federal grand jury files charges against man who would have pretended to be dragged by the current in pla… by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

Carrión Butter was reported missing on June 28 at night. It was believed that he had fallen into the raging waters of the Atlantic Ocean and that he had drowned. The Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau, the United Police Rapid Action Forces and the Coast Guard activated all their equipment and personnel to carry out the search.

Specifically, the federal agency put into operation a plane that left Miami, two helicopters from the Aguadilla area and three boats that left San Juan to carry out the search on the high seas.

However, the young man appeared on the morning of July 1 in an abandoned structure in a public park in the García de Arecibo urbanization. This is the same community where his mother resides, who reported him missing.

After the appearance of Butter, the activation of the Coast Guard, including the aerial and maritime equipment used, was estimated at more than $1 million, by the Search and Rescue coordinator of the federal agency, Alberto Martínez. At the state level, the acting commissioner of Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead), kid leashCorrea estimated the expense at about $200,000.

Local authorities closed the criminal case against the family on the night of that first of July, without filing charges.

“The elements of article 239 (giving false information about a crime to the Police) and article 238 (calling the emergency system alleging that an emergency occurred knowing that it is false) of the Penal Code were evaluated and after evaluating the evidence it was determined not file neither against the gentleman nor against his mother,” prosecutor Yolanda Pitino Acevedo, from the Arecibo region, told this newspaper.

Given the scenario that the federal authorities did take criminal action for the crime of reporting a false disappearance, the Secretary of Public Security was questioned if it is justified that the local authorities could not file an accusation.

“That is a determination of the prosecutor. Obviously, I can tell you that I have been in communication with the Secretary of Justice, (Domingo Emanuelli), and the investigation is not really finished. Yes, on the federal side today we have some results, but we continue to communicate with the prosecution, looking at alternatives, looking to the future,” Torres said.